A separate time zone for the moon?
That’s what scientists from NASA and the European Space Agency began discussing earlier this month, in a bid to better coordinate a surge in planned lunar landings and reconnaissance flights by space programs from around the world.
Creation of a lunar time zone wasn’t an issue from the late 1950s into the 1990s, when the United States and the Soviet Union were the only two countries attempting to orbit, overfly or land on the moon. NASA moon flights were based on U.S. Central Time, since that time zone covered the space agency’s mission control center in Houston, while the Soviet flights were coordinated from whatever time zone the staff at the Baikonur Cosmodrome set their watches to.
But as other nations began to coordinate their own lunar missions from control centers operating in various time zones in Japan, China, South Korea, India, Germany, Italy, Israel and the United Arab Emirates, it became difficult to coordinate moon-bound space traffic and landing sites.
Last year, a record 16 lunar missions involving five countries were launched. At least 16 more have been funded and are being prepared for launches this year and in 2024.
Developing a workable time zone specific to the moon is expected to take several years, in order to solve a number of technical problems, including that, due to the moon’s lower gravitational field, time passes faster there, by 56 millionths of a second per day, than it does on earth. While that difference would not be noticeable in a human lifetime, it would have a major impact on navigation.
Once all that’s worked out, an even bigger problem looms on the lunar horizon:
When should Moonlight Saving Time start and end?
In other news from the world of science, researchers believe the Florida coast could soon be a landing site for the saragassum belt, a 5,000-mile-long, 300-mile-wide, 13-million-ton blob of algae now spiraling its way westward from the mid-Atlantic.
Nourished by agricultural fertilizer runoff and wastewater effluent, the saragassum belt has been been steadily growing for decades and is now on track to set a new growth record, according to news accounts last week on National Public Radio and in the Washington Post.
The annual algae bloom was once mostly contained to the calm waters of the Saragasso Sea in the mid-Atlantic by the circulating currents of the Atlantic Gyre, but has since outgrown its home surf. From last November through January, the blob doubled in size each month, according to researchers at the University of South Florida.
While most saragassum landfalls are temporary nuisances that eventually wash away, accumulations of up to six feet have washed up on some beaches. The seaweed begins rotting within a few days, releasing a variety of respiratory irritants and a strong, tourist-repelling aroma of rotten eggs.
With Florida’s 825 miles of sandy beaches now a likely target for a whipping from the saragassum belt, state officials there must be scrambling to come up with a plan for rapidly removing the foreign matter.
Here’s hoping it will be a bit more thoughtful than airlifting it to Martha’s Vineyard.