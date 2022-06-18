Things seem to be snapping into place over in the other Virginia, soon to be the site of a $1 billion manufacturing plant for the Danish toymaker Lego.
Production of the plastic building blocks used in assembling Lego creations are expected to begin rolling off the company’s assembly lines by 2025.
The new factory will bring 1,700 new jobs to Chesterfield County in the Richmond suburbs, already the production site for such popular American staples as Maruchan ramen noodles and Trojan condoms, according to Axios Richmond.
Company officials cited the Richmond site’s proximity to East Coast transportation hubs and the presence of a skilled manufacturing workforce as the main reasons for locating the plant there.
I don’t know how hard West Virginia commerce officials pushed the idea of locating the Lego factory here, or if they pursued it at all, but there are sites in West Virginia that have direct access to freeways, not to mention railyards, airports and river ports.
And here in the Chemical Valley, the distinctive aroma of hot acrylonitrile butadiene styrene, the building block for Lego’s automatic binding bricks, as they were initially known, would be considered just another aroma in the sweet bouquet of prosperity. We have the people and the places here to keep the Lego supply chain intact for ages.
While Virginia might be able to roll out $56 million in grants and $19 million in site development funding, our state has the ability to roll out the red carpet in a less crass, materialistic fashion by having a town already named Lego standing by as a prospective factory site.
Lego, home of the Lego Church of Jesus and the former Stoco High School, came into being during the boom days of the Winding Gulf coalfield, now on hiatus. It’s in Raleigh County, only about 12 miles south of Gov. Justice’s fabled Hoo Hoo Hollow.
But as surely as the Danes can giveth, they can also take away.
While the Richmond area may be basking in the glow of landing a billion-dollar manufacturing plant, it is not, contrary to some news accounts, the nation’s first Lego-making factory.
The Danish company opened its first U.S. Lego plant in Enfield, Connecticut, in 1975, and then closed the site in 2000, moving its North American production facility to Mexico.
If you think a Lego hurts when you step on it, think what it would feel like if Lego stepped on you on the way to the door.