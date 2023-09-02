Two hundred twenty years ago this week, Capt. Meriwether Lewis and an 11-man crew were 87 miles into their cross-continental Voyage of Discovery expedition when they maneuvered their 55-foot barge to a landing at Wheeling to pick up a wagon load of supplies.
Lewis had arranged for the wagon to be sent ahead from Pittsburgh, from which they had departed seven days earlier, in order to keep their vessel light enough to traverse shoals during the upper Ohio River’s low summer flow. Despite the precautionary measure, the crew had to disembark and pull the barge over shallow spots on several occasions.
At Wheeling, which Lewis described as a “pretty considerable village of about 50 dwellings,” the captain bought a red pirogue to prevent overloading the barge with the new wagon-load of supplies, and posted a letter to President Thomas Jefferson.
During a two-day layover, the crew washed their clothes and arranged for a local woman to convert a quantity of their rations into 90 pounds of bread, while Lewis hosted a watermelon feed and air gun demonstration for a newly appointed federal judge and his aide who were bound for the Mississippi Territory. To Lewis’s chagrin, his air gun, designed to fire 22 balls on a single charge, failed to fire more than two during the demo.
On the evening of Sept. 8, 1803, Lewis and his crew shoved off from the Wheeling shoreline in a cold rain and resumed their 8,000-mile trip, in which they would encounter and record new civilizations, wildlife and terrain.
Their experience met the Oxford Dictionary definition of “journey,” “an act of traveling from one place to another,” and knocked it out of the park.
That’s why it pains me — and I admit I’m easily pained — to see “journey” now being used to describe things like dental alignment and whitening hardware (Our Smile Journey Starter Kit), dieting (My Fat to Fit Journey), plastic container sales pitches (Start Your Tupperware Journey Today) YouTube grooming and health channels (My Hair Loss Journey, My Hair Growth Journey, My Hair and Skin Journey, My Dental Implant Journey, What to Expect in Your Breast Augmentation Journey) and, oddly enough, a blog for parents who don’t work outside the household, My Stay at Home Journey.
So unless you are referring to literal destination-to-destination travel, truly momentous life changes or a 1970s band that produced “Don’t Stop Believin’,” you may want to consider using a word other than “journey.”
Meanwhile, if you’re traveling, have a safe Labor Day Weekend Voyage of Discovery.
CLICK HERE to follow the Charleston Gazette-Mail and receive