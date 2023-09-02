Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Two hundred twenty years ago this week, Capt. Meriwether Lewis and an 11-man crew were 87 miles into their cross-continental Voyage of Discovery expedition when they maneuvered their 55-foot barge to a landing at Wheeling to pick up a wagon load of supplies.

Lewis had arranged for the wagon to be sent ahead from Pittsburgh, from which they had departed seven days earlier, in order to keep their vessel light enough to traverse shoals during the upper Ohio River’s low summer flow. Despite the precautionary measure, the crew had to disembark and pull the barge over shallow spots on several occasions.

