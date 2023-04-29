For a couple that doesn’t get out much, a 9,000-mile trip to India to take part in our daughter’s wedding proved to be just the ticket to open geriatric eyes, hearts and minds and instill a sense of adventure.
All three sets of aging body parts had ample time to rest during the 28 hours of travel time it took to reach our destination, which included layovers in Charlotte, Boston and Doha, Qatar — site of soccer’s 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Having become accustomed to the leisurely pace of life in Charleston, where pedestrians are scarce except at lunchtime and traffic is an issue only during commuting hours, the constant surge of daylight to past-dark human activity encountered upon arriving at Trivandrum was my first takeaway from the trip.
With a metro area population of 2.8 million, Trivandrum, located on the coast of the Arabian Sea in extreme southern India, exceeds West Virginia’s total population by more than 1 million. Last week, the United Nations announced that India’s population had surpassed 1.42 billion, topping China as the world’s most populous nation.
With India’s economy growing at a robust rate, its population is bustling and mobile, which brings me to my second takeaway: The nation’s no-rules, hyper-aggressive traffic takes some getting used to.
I thought Cross Lanes drivers were aggressive before coming to India, where traffic lanes and turn signal use are apparently mere suggestions, mostly ignored. In India, passing occurs both to the left and right of slower vehicles, often in the face of oncoming traffic, both in the city and on the open road. The horn is constantly honked to indicate anything from “be careful, I’m right behind you” to road rage.
Traffic is a mix of motorcycles, some of them carrying three or more riders, along with cars, buses, moto taxis and delivery trucks, all driven as if they were appearing in a “Fast and Furious” chase scene, but at a “Slow but Dangerous” top speed of about 40 miles per hour.
One of our first stops in town was a trip to a downtown department store. Its escalator-accessible five floors of clothes, appliances, home furnishings and fabrics, along with its abundance of shoppers, reminded me of the Diamond in its heyday. It was here that I bought my wedding day outfit — a kurta with a maroon tunic top over what looked like khaki pajamas.
As I looked at myself in the mirror after trying it on, it became evident that the outfit, while fine for its intended purpose, would never be worn west of the Arabian Sea.
Seconds after leaving the air-conditioned comfort of the department store, my third takeaway from the trip became evident: South India is extremely hot and humid in April. Daytime high temperatures during the visit ranged from the low 90s to low 100s, accompanied by nearly matching humidity levels.
We stopped at a small market on the way back to the hotel, where I snagged a quantity of ethnic food that included a six-pack of Pepsi and a bag of Oreos. I discovered that the hotel’s cable television system’s English language programming included “Ice Pilots, Northwest Territories.” I tuned it in, cranked up the AC and cracked open a chilled soft drink.
By the end of the trip, I had nearly completed Season 1 while chilling out from the heat.
(To be continued)
