Last Sunday's installment of this column left off with me discovering that one way to beat the heat in South India was to binge-watch episodes of "Ice Pilots NWT" while swilling chilled Pepsi in an air-conditioned hotel room.
While that practice proved to be an effective way to give one's sweat glands a rest, it did little to enhance the experience of visiting an unfamiliar and exotic landscape and culture halfway around the world. (Aside: The Northwest Territories communities in which the reality television series is based lost some of their luster as global cold spots last week, when temperatures there nudged the 90-degree mark.)
So we spent some pre-ceremony time visiting two of the city's large open-air bazaars, where hundreds of vendors sold everything from seafood to cellphone accessories and produce to poultry.
At one end of the Connemara Market, a machete-wielding vendor deftly notched fresh coconuts, inserted straws in the openings and served them to thirsty shoppers. At the other end of the market, another machete-wielding vendor was processing live chickens into very fresh, partially dressed poultry.
Jackfruit, the world's biggest tree fruit, were the featured attractions at bazaar fruit stands. Native to south India, jackfruit can reach lengths in excess of three feet and weigh more than 100 pounds. They look like oblong cantaloupes on steroids, with bad skin. Pam, my wife, acquired an addiction to dried jackfruit, resulting in five pounds of the fruity chips being crammed into my carry-on bag for the homeward leg of our journey.
Both Pam and daughter Chelsea wore saris to the journey's main event, a wedding in the tradition of the Syrian Orthodox Church -- one the major Christian denominations in the state of Kerala, home of India's largest concentration of Christians.
I had foolishly assumed that dressing in a sari would be as easy as donning a bedsheet toga for a high school play. But wrapping more than 20 feet of unstitched fabric around one's body to create an attractive, shawl-equipped robe that remains in place throughout the day required the services of a professional sari dresser --- and an abundance of safety pins.
An outdoor reception the night before the wedding gave us the chance to meet many friends and relatives of the James family, who, aware that they outnumbered the Steelhammers in attendance by a margin of 100-something to 3, went out of their way to be welcoming to the out-of-staters. It turned out that an aunt and uncle of Aju's traveled 800 miles more than we did to attend the ceremony, being residents of Houston.
While Malayalam is the official language of the state of Kerala, virtually all non-Steelhammers in attendance spoke English as a second or third language. The Jameses took the time to brief us on what to expect at the wedding, and provided English translations of the numerous prayers and scripture readings that would be a part of the ceremony, in which eight priests took part.
On the day of the wedding, the immediate families of the bride and groom rode to the church in separate cars, each with floral arrangements draped on the hood.
The first part of the ceremony involved the blessing of the wedding rings, at the end of which the officiating priest places the rings on the fingers of the bride and groom. Aju, whose hand had swollen since his ring was fitted, anticipated that this part of the ceremony could hit a snag. He arranged for his brother-in-law, Joncy, who he knew would be standing behind him at this point, to discreetly apply lotion to his ring finger, allowing the show to go on without interruption.
When the priest blessed a red sari that Aju bought for Chelsea and placed the shawl portion of the robe over her head, signifying the love, protection and care the groom would provide the bride, we realized our daughter was married.
When the ceremony ended, a reception was held at a banquet hall a short drive from the church. The newlyweds were both wearing aviator sunglasses and smiling brightly as they entered the building, triggering a sparkler fountain.
I've never seen my daughter happier or more beautiful.
For me, it was the adventure of a lifetime.
CLICK HERE to follow the Charleston Gazette-Mail and receive