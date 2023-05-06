Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Last Sunday's installment of this column left off with me discovering that one way to beat the heat in South India was to binge-watch episodes of "Ice Pilots NWT" while swilling chilled Pepsi in an air-conditioned hotel room.

While that practice proved to be an effective way to give one's sweat glands a rest, it did little to enhance the experience of visiting an unfamiliar and exotic landscape and culture halfway around the world. (Aside: The Northwest Territories communities in which the reality television series is based lost some of their luster as global cold spots last week, when temperatures there nudged the 90-degree mark.)

Rick Steelhammer is a features reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5169 or rsteelhammer@hdmediallc.com. Follow @rsteelhammer on Twitter.

