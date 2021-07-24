While Facebook has drawn considerable fire recently for not adequately monitoring users’ posts for hate speech or inoculation misinformation, it is also being criticized for deleting harmless posts an overzealous artificial intelligence-driven monitoring system misinterprets.
A case in point involves the Facebook page for the WNY Gardeners, a 7,500-member common-interest group in western New York. According to an Associated Press account, it drew the wrath of the social media giant earlier this month for “violating community standards” by including posts in which the word “hoe” appeared, as it occasionally will, in a gardening conversation.
Facebook’s automated monitoring system apparently recognizes “hoe” only as the commonly misspelled version of a different word — one that lacks an “e” and has come to to be used as a sexist slur.
When a Facebook user posted a request for readers to list their “most loved & indispensable weeding tools,” many responded by listing the hoe, the Louisville Slugger of hand-powered weed-whacking implements. While a human monitor with a modest grasp of the American vernacular would have recognized that no slur was intended by the responses, Facebook’s artificial intelligence algorithm cast a wary artificial eye on the conversation.
When a member of the Facebook group commented “Push pull hoe!” in response to the request, the monitoring system decided it was time to contact the home office, which, according to the AP account, sent this notice to the administrator of the WNY Gardeners’ Facebook page:
“We reviewed this comment and found it goes against our standards for harassment and bullying.’
The garden group’s Facebook page administrator, fearing a possible shutdown of the social media site due to the misinterpretation, tried to get the situation straightened out, but she found Facebook’s lack of accessible human assistance and reliance on an automated system for handling correction requests to be too difficult to navigate.
An Associated Press reporter contacted a Facebook representative by email and was informed the company had corrected the automated monitoring system’s issue with the word “hoe.” Facebook had also agreed to require that a human review of any flagged posts would take place before a decision was made to delete the gardening group’s Facebook page.
But soon after receiving that acknowledgement, the garden club’s Facebook page administrator received a notice that the ability to comment on a new post had been disabled due to possible “violence, incitement or hate in multiple comments.”
Comments on the objectionable thread included “Drown them in soapy water!” and “Kill them all.”
The topic of the post? Suggestions on how to get rid of Japanese beetles, an invasive species known to feed on more than 300 common plants.
I think the helper in charge of administering the Facebook page for Santa Claus would be well advised to contact Facebook creator Mark Zuckerberg directly to make sure there are no misunderstandings when Christmas draws near.
Otherwise, the next post that includes “ho, ho, ho” could spell trouble for the jolly old elf.