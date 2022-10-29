It has been several years since the forces that be here at the Gazette-Mail finally updated our office’s expense reimbursement forms by deleting a box in which to list Pullman sleeper car fees.
Sure, a box for listing tips paid to bellhops remains on the form, but it was a start.
Last week, I came across a document equally overdue for an update — the form for reporting tangible personal property eligible for taxation in accordance with state law.
It contained blanks for enumerating the type and quantity of cars, trucks, ATVs, motorcycles, boats, recreational vehicles, airplanes, race or show horses and race or show dogs I own and for which I should be paying personal property taxes.
It also included spaces in which to list the number of breeding-age sheep and goats that were part of the Steelhammer Compound’s menagerie during the past tax year, and the instruction to enclose a tax payment of $1 per head.
I understand why the state might be interested in taxing the airplanes, motor homes, yachts and racehorses accumulated by everyday West Virginians: There’s likely to be some money involved. But sheep are not abundant in West Virginia, and here in Kanawha County, they’re downright scarce.
According to the most recent USDA Census of Agriculture that listed a sheep population for Kanawha County, a total of 47 sheep — presumably of breeding age — were in residence here in 2017. The number of goats was not listed.
The state’s desire to tax sheep and goats perhaps made a bit more sense a century ago, when family farms were more abundant, enhancing prospects for producing home-grown mutton and chevon (I’m not Dr. Oz — I had to look it up). But the West Virginia Constitution calls for taxation to be “equal and uniform throughout the state.”
In that case, why should rural residents shoulder an unfair portion of the sheep and goat tax burden? And perhaps more importantly, why tax sheep and goats when cattle are so much more abundant?
In 2021, West Virginia was home to more than 375,000 cattle, including nearly 1,300 in Kanawha County.
Was the state once the scene of a lobbying range war between mouthpieces for cattlemen and sheepherders?
Another personal property tax disparity involves the $3 payment required for each dog over 6 months old owned by taxpayers living in unincorporated areas, and $6 for those living in cities.
Why do cat owners get to skate tax-free?
State law allows deputies to seize and sell the dogs of owners unwilling or unable to pay the tax to collect what’s due the state, and “destroy” seized animals that can’t be sold, though I suspect that authority has never been exercised.
So, until antiquated personal property tax rules involving animals go the way of the Pullman sleeper car fees, I recommend making the following eligible for taxation:
• Gas-powered leaf blowers.
• Karaoke machines.
• Those stick-figure characters, often stationed at pawn shops or used car lots, that dance and wave their arms when air is pumped through them.
Rick Steelhammer is a features reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5169 or rsteelhammer@hdmediallc.com. Follow @rsteelhammer on Twitter.