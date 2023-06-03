Although I face the double-whammy of approaching the end of my career path at the same time newspaper journalism is circling the drain, there's still reason to smile.
Artificial intelligence, or AI, may not be as intelligent as it's cracked up to be, when tasked with autonomously producing complete news stories.
That's a small comfort to those who still toil in the newspaper business, where AI is the newest threat to existence after the Internet, news amalgamators and social media have done their part to make our trade go the way of the video rental outlet. In the past 15 years, the number of people working for newspapers in the U.S. has declined by more than 50%.
For years, some of the larger news organizations have been using AI to perform tasks like transcribing video interviews into text, or translating text from one language to another. For more than a decade, the Associated Press news service has been using AI to produce write-ups of corporate earnings reports, using a fill-in-the-blanks template to enhance accuracy.
But last November, CNET, a popular tech news outlet, began publishing complete stories on banking and finance themes produced solely by AI, all appearing under the byline "CNET Money Staff," with no hint they were the work of bots. The results weren't terrific.
In January, another tech news service, Futurism, postulated that the CNET articles were not only AI-produced, but also riddled with errors. CNET admitted the articles were not the work of humans, screened them for accuracy, and found that more than half of the 77 robot-written pieces required corrections.
The news that AI was being used to write complete stories "sent a ripple of anxiety through the news media for its seeming threat to journalists," wrote Paul Farhi in the Washington Post, since AI "can produce copy without lunch or bathroom breaks and never goes on strike."
The AI written CNET stories were "generally indistinguishable from the human-produced kind, although it's not exactly snappy or scintillating," Farhi wrote. "It's well, robotic: serviceable but plodding, pocked by cliches, lacking humor or sass or anything resembling emotions or idiosyncrasies."
Artificial intelligence story-producing applications are incapable of conducting interviews, asking follow-up questions, doing original reporting or producing scoops, which, come to think of it, may make them the perfect choice for covering a Jim Justice COVID briefing.
Newsbots chew their way through mountains of information that's available to the public, regurgitate data that aligns with the assigned task, and arrange it into coherent sentences and paragraphs. In the process of doing that, it turns out, they have been known to occasionally plagiarize material and make up quotes.
Newsbots, according to Farhi, "are no better at journalism — and perhaps a bit worse — than their would-be human masters."
Well, at least for now.
Meanwhile, I will enjoy reading about AI writing bloopers like the "automated mistranscription" that headlined a National Public Radio tweet in April about the explosion of Elon Musk's "massive space sex rocket."
I have to admit, it does sound like SpaceX.
Reminds me of a human mis-transcription seen in our newspaper many years ago in a concert review, where the Irish folk tune "Londonderry Air" became "London Derriere."
