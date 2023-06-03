Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Although I face the double-whammy of approaching the end of my career path at the same time newspaper journalism is circling the drain, there's still reason to smile.

Artificial intelligence, or AI, may not be as intelligent as it's cracked up to be, when tasked with autonomously producing complete news stories.

Stories you might like

Rick Steelhammer is a features reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5169 or rsteelhammer@hdmediallc.com. Follow @rsteelhammer on Twitter.

Recommended for you