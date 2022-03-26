As part of its bid to become No. 1 in the fast food industry, Burger King has turned to No. 2.
The hamburger chain’s Brazilian affiliate has begun airing commercials promoting “Poop Emoji Ice Cream,” a host of advertising newsletters, including AdAge.com and Adweek.com, announced last week.
The new soft-serve product — in chocolate only, of course — will be served in waffle cones and decorated with the bug eyes and solid-state grins of the popular poop emoji, or pile of poo emoji, as it is officially known. Burger King Brazil will use a fleet of refrigerated trucks bearing the company logo and the emoji’s likeness to acquaint the public with the product in a limited edition test marketing run set to begin by the end of this month.
While it may seem counterintuitive to some — me, for instance — the potty-themed product is being rolled out to promote the fact that Burger King is moving forward with its pledge to remove more than 100 artificial ingredients from its food products by 2025.
Despite the lower tract look of its namesake, Poop Emoji Ice Cream is “clean” and free of artificial anything, right down to its edible, naturally sourced eyeballs. And, of course, nothing says “clean” like the grinning, wide-eyed pile of brown, low-fiber swirls that characterizes the Poop Emoji.
Going all-natural is an interesting change in direction for the company that only a few years ago introduced the world to Mac N’ Cheetos — deep-fried, Cheeto-coated macaroni and cheese morsels.
According to an English language version of the commercial that’s airing in Brazil, the new ice cream product “looks like [Poop Emoji briefly flashes on screen] to remind people it’s free from artificial [Poop Emoji briefly re-appears].”
“It’s better to look like poop on the outside than to be stuffed with lots of bad ingredients on the inside,” the creative director for the ad agency that came up with the campaign told AdAge.
While that may be true, I can’t help but hope that for the next few months, what happens in Rio stays in Rio.
Rick Steelhammer is a features reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5169 or rsteelhammer@hdmediallc.com. Follow @rsteelhammer on Twitter.