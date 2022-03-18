Last week, by unanimous consent, the U.S. Senate voted to make daylight saving time America’s permanent, year-round time standard.
While some medical researchers and safety engineers have argued that a permanent switch to standard time would have been a better call, I’m not losing any sleep over it.
First of all, a clear bipartisan consensus over anything is a welcome change from the gridlock that all too often prevails in the Senate. While the time-change issue is far from the weightiest matter needing to be addressed, it’s been a bone of contention for decades. The Senate’s dispensing with it in relatively short order, with no political bickering, was a notable achievement.
Secondly, the vote would do away with what most people dislike about the current system of keeping track of time — the twice-yearly practice of recalibrating clocks back and forth in hourly increments.
It would bring an end to the jet-lag sensations produced by minds and bodies having to adjust to sudden and arbitrary changes in when daylight is encountered as we go about our daily routines.
According to a recent Economist/YouGov Poll, more than 60% of respondents favored dumping the biannual clock adjustments and sticking permanently with a single system, with daylight saving time getting the nod over standard. Personally, I look forward to a time when I no longer have to consult the owner’s manuals for my car and microwave each spring and fall to keep current with the time changes.
However, sleep researchers argue that having more sunlight available later in the day through daylight saving time can inhibit sleep by suppressing melatonin production and interfering with our natural circadian rhythms.
Daylight saving time, in effect nationwide during World War II as part of an energy conservation initiative, was retained in many locations after the war, but reverted to standard time in others. States, counties and cities were free to determine which time system each would operate under, creating a confusing mishmash of policies.
A 1965 news account about the chaotic time situation featured a bus route covering the 38 miles between Moundsville and the cross-river city of Steubenville, Ohio, during which seven time changes were encountered.
The following year, Congress passed the Uniform Time Act, which established official dates for daylight saving time. States could opt to retain standard time year-round, provided the system was implemented on a statewide basis.
Last week’s Senate vote does not mean that year-round daylight saving time is a done deal, since it still needs to clear the House. While a companion bill has attracted 45 co-sponsors so far, that still leaves the sentiments of 388 members of Congress unknown.
While they could spring forward and join their Senate colleagues, I would not be shocked to see the contentious body exercise its fallback position.