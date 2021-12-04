While surfing the Web in an effort to identify the germ of an idea with which to fill this space, I idly typed in my name and punched “enter” to see what the world thought of me.
Not much, as it turned out, since my query produced a nearly unbroken list of forgettable Gazette-Mail articles I had written during the past few years. But at the bottom of the second page of results for my Google search, I found inspiration: A positive response to a column I had written about the Dull Men’s Club that appeared 10 years ago this month.
It’s always great to be recognized by your peers, even if that recognition arrives a decade after the deed. In fact, any words of praise that arrive immediately run the risk of overwhelming one who qualifies for membership, as I do.
The Dull Men’s Club was formed to create a place where those seeking to “celebrate the ordinary,” as the club’s motto suggests, can share their thoughts on topics of “safe excitement” and “be free from pressure to become in-and-trendy.”
The club maintains Facebook pages on park benches and airport luggage carousels, and issues an annual calendar listing dates likely to appeal to the dull among us. For instance, as I type these words Dec. 4, the calendar informs me that it is Chester Greenwood Day, honoring the Maine youth who in 1877 at age 15, invented and patented ear muffs.
The topics up for discussion on the Key Issues section of the club’s website include “Cupholder appreciation society: Should we start one?” As it turned out, it was decided “further study of this important issue is needed” instead of making a snap judgment.
Meanwhile, club members from England are pondering whether their homeland should collect royalties from foreigners who use English while conducting business, communicating with air traffic controllers and the like.
A link to my 2011 column about the club was posted on the club’s website, along with a note describing the coverage as “spot on” and “almost too exciting for us to read,” with several DMC members reporting that they “had to stop to rest for a while before continuing” to the end of the piece.
With responses like that, I know I’m in unremarkable company.
The note went on to predict that the “fine form of safe excitement” I practiced and brought to the club’s attention — watching re-runs of a History Channel documentary on the construction of the Hoover Dam — would lead to me “taking the steps of our program.”
It’s a two-step program instead of the customary twelve: 1. We admit that we are dull. 2. We’re going to keep it that way.
I feel confident that my odds for successfully completing the program are favorable.