The ping heard round the world,” as Time magazine would later call it, took place 50 years ago in Nagoya, Japan, where the U.S. table tennis team had gathered with other global ping-pong squads to compete in World Table Tennis Championship.
By the time the tournament ended, the U.S. squad, ranked 29th in the world, was surprised to receive an invitation from the Chinese government to visit that nation later that year for a series of matches with regional teams.
Though the American team’s chance of winning any of the competitions was microscopic, President Richard Nixon had the good sense to approve the tour, sensing that a change in the Chinese worldview could be developing and should be encouraged. Thus, in 1971, the U.S. table tennis team became the first group of Americans to set foot in China since the Communist takeover in 1949.
Nixon invited the Chinese team to a similar series of matches in the U.S. in 1972, and the phenomenon that came to be known as Ping-Pong Diplomacy was in full bloom, eventually leading to the restoration of trade and diplomatic relations between the two nations.
These days, the back-and-forth movement of ping-pong has been replaced by back-and-forth deflections of political smears, with the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic serving as the topic of choice.
Last April, the Trump administration, led by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and supported by boosters from the realm of conspiracy theories, tried to deflect fallout from a poor national response to the pandemic by suggesting the virus had either escaped or been released from a virology lab in Wuhan, despite strong scientific evidence that it emerged naturally.
The former president then ramped up the deflection by making repeated references to the “China virus” or the “kung flu.”
In May, a spokeswoman for the Chinese foreign ministry responded with a deflection of her own, claiming that the virus was introduced to China from the U.S. by a group of 300 American military athletes who traveled to the Wuhan area in October 2019 to compete in the Chinese-hosted World Military Games.
Some of the U.S. athletes were said to have trained at Fort Detrick in Maryland, which a Chinese conspiracy theory website claimed had been testing COVID-19 for use as a biological warfare agent.
Local news reports at the time mentioned a lab building at the Army installation had been shut down to revamp its material handling and decontamination capabilities, apparently causing conspiracy theorists to leap to other, more imaginative, conclusions.
In the closing days of the Trump administration, Pompeo launched a final volley of deflection, maintaining that U.S. intelligence sources had confirmed evidence of the Wuhan laboratory being the source of the pandemic. A couple of weeks later, a World Health Organization team spent time in Wuhan examining the lab, concluding that a release of the virus from that facility was “extremely unlikely.”
Then, last week, U.S. diplomats in China reported a new low in Sino-American relations had been reached: instead of being tested for COVID-19 with oral or nasal swabs upon entering certain cities or provinces, Chinese health officials had begun insisting on swabbing a more private opening far to the south.
At first, the Chinese foreign ministry denied a newly developed anal swab had been used to screen the American diplomats. The following day, they said it had happened but was a mistake.
With that development, I can only hope that relations have bottomed out.
So to speak.