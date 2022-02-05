For West Virginia’s media outlets, having the most powerful national political figure in recent memory serving as the state’s senior U.S. Senator has its advantages.
From September through December, movers and shakers seeking to praise, cajole, defend, remind or otherwise move and shake some influence into Manchin spent $10 million on West Virginia ad buys, according to Punchbowl News.
While most of that influence peddling is done via television ads and radio spots, newspapers, including the one in which these words appear, get a nice boost from full-page ads and front-page stickers.
The first full-page ad seeking to reach Manchin’s ear and/or ego that I noticed in our newspaper appeared in April, when the Employees Policy Institute bought space to thank Manchin, along with Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., for opposing legislation to eliminate a federal tax credit on tips.
From May on, similar ads appeared every few weeks, increasing in frequency as votes on the infrastructure and Build Back Better bills approached. For the past couple of months, one or two full-page ads targeting Manchin have appeared in every Sunday edition, sponsored by organizations ranging from the Environmental Defense Fund to the National Taxpayers Union (spoiler alert: it’s not really a union).
Even an apparently unaffiliated voter, Glenn A. Ducat, got in on the act, buying a series of Sunday full-page ads blasting Manchin for failing to support Build Back Better. Perhaps Ducat, who describes himself as “a guy who mows his own lawn and changes his own oil,” used his DIY savings to pay for the ads.
A new trend in ad buys became apparent in late November, when Manchin began to be targeted with attack ads bought by fellow Democrats. At least seven Democratic U.S. Senate candidates, along with six members of Congress seeking re-election have bought ads seeking campaign contributions by dissing Manchin while promoting themselves as “real” Democrats.
So far, those ads have been limited to select social media platforms. But everyone has an opinion about Manchin, and often it’s a strong one. So, to indirectly help people like me keep doing what we do, feel free to express it.
Say what you will about Joe Manchin, as long as you say it in a full-page newspaper ad.