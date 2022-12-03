Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Since the body of the average adult male is 40% water, it seems likely that the fluid portion of mine is at least 60% cola.

So, while it’s safe to say I’m not in need of a new excuse to guzzle more of my carbonated caffeine delivery drink of choice, I confess that I’m tempted to give a new holiday-themed Pepsi soft drink cocktail now being advertised a try.

Rick Steelhammer is a features reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5169 or rsteelhammer@hdmediallc.com. Follow on Twitter

@rsteelhammer.

