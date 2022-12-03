Since the body of the average adult male is 40% water, it seems likely that the fluid portion of mine is at least 60% cola.
So, while it’s safe to say I’m not in need of a new excuse to guzzle more of my carbonated caffeine delivery drink of choice, I confess that I’m tempted to give a new holiday-themed Pepsi soft drink cocktail now being advertised a try.
The new Pepsi commercial features Lindsay Lohan, whose holiday season acting credits include her “Jingle Bell Rock” rendition performed many Christmases past in the movie “Mean Girls,” and the starring role in the Netflix yuletide romantic comedy “Falling for Christmas,” released last month.
In the commercial, Lohan, wearing an outfit similar to the one worn in the “Mean Girls” talent show scene, pours a can of Pepsi into a glass containing ice cubes, and then tops off the beverage, placed next to a plate of chocolate chip cookies, with a hefty dollop of milk.
“Mmmm. Pepsi and milk — Pilk,” she says, after sampling the drink. “That is one dirty soda.”
In recent years, the addition of milk, cream and flavored coffee creamers into carbonated soft drinks to create “dirty” sodas has apparently become a thing.
In conjunction with the new commercial, Pepsi has issued a #PilkandCookies challenge, and is asking its social media followers to post images of their favorite suitable-for-Santa Pilk and baked goods creations.
Back in the past millennium when I was a kid, my brothers and I were occasionally served glasses of a concoction that was half homemade root beer and half milk that our mom called Black Cows — sort of a poor man’s root beer float. As a teenager, I would often start the day with a Brown Cow — a half-coffee, half-milk blend loaded with sugar that may be at the root of my lifelong caffeine addiction.
Response to Pepsi’s Pilk pitch has been heavy and mixed, with many people expressing disgust over the idea of adding dairy products to their favorite cola beverage. But the way I look at it, if Pilk doesn’t appeal to you, just say Nilk.
I’m just happy that Lohan seems to have embraced Pepsi and left the coke behind.