I’ll have a hard time looking for the bright side to the return of Standard Time when it arrives in the pre-dawn darkness of Sunday morning.

For one thing, the annual “fall back” reset from Daylight Saving Time gives me an extra hour to confirm that I did not win Saturday night’s $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot — my fallback retirement plan.

Rick Steelhammer is a features reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5169 or rsteelhammer@hdmediallc.com. Follow @rsteelhammer on Twitter.

