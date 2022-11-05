I’ll have a hard time looking for the bright side to the return of Standard Time when it arrives in the pre-dawn darkness of Sunday morning.
For one thing, the annual “fall back” reset from Daylight Saving Time gives me an extra hour to confirm that I did not win Saturday night’s $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot — my fallback retirement plan.
With the odds for picking the winning number standing at one in 292.1 million as of Friday night, it turned out I was 300 times more likely to be struck by lightning — a fact that should help keep me awake and listening for thunder at least until the official 2 a.m. switch back to Standard time.
Setting the household clocks back an hour under the cloak of darkness on Sunday will provide me with a preview of the amount of sunlight in which I will be commuting home from work from now through next March. It will also remind me that my dashboard clock will be displaying the incorrect time for the next four months, unless I can find my owners manual.
Were it up to me, there would be a single time system in effect all year. Since I am not much of an early bird, I would prefer going with Daylight Saving Time, rather than Standard.
It seems I am not alone.
In March, a Monmouth University poll indicated that nearly two-thirds of Americans surveyed favored returning to a single time system, with Daylight Saving Time getting the nod over Standard by a sizeable margin. That same month, the U.S. Senate, in a rare show of nonpartisanship, voted to do away with the twice-yearly time switch and stick with Daylight Saving Time.
Unfortunately, the House has not taken up the matter, and as of a few days ago, has given no indication of a desire to do so before the end of the year.
Last Sunday, Mexico’s Senate approved legislation giving year-round status to Standard time. The measure cleared the nation’s lower house, the Chamber of Deputies, earlier this year and is expected to be signed into law soon by President Obrador.
So, until our Congress follows Mexico’s lead or heeds the will of the people and adopts the Senate bill, we remain locked into moving the clock forward in the spring, then back in the fall, as has been the American routine for the past 55 years.
While waiting for the arrival of a single, year-round time system, perhaps Congress throw us a crumb and at least change the official “spring forward” starting time for Daylight Saving Time from 2 a.m. on the second Sunday in March to 4 p.m. on the second Friday.
