Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

When it comes to wokeness, West Virginia takes a measure of pride in being asleep at the wheel.

Merriam-Webster defines “wokeness” as “being aware of and actively attentive to important societal facts and issues.” The West Virginia Legislature’s supermajority apparently favors the Nikki Haley alternative version, in which wokeness is seen as a virus spawned by the “socialist” Democratic party that has become “more dangerous than any pandemic.”

Rick Steelhammer is a features reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5169 or rsteelhammer@hdmediallc.com. Follow @rsteelhammer on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you