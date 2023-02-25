For those whose New Year’s resolutions have fallen by the wayside in 2.5 months or less, Lent provides a second chance to put self-improvement goals to the test in a more realistic 40-day format.
The observance, which began on Wednesday, also provides the opportunity for observants to take stock of what character flaws or addictions they believe they still can muster enough control over to keep in check for the next six weeks.
While many give up chocolate, coffee, strong spirts or soft drinks for lent, others sacrifice dining on “indulgent and luxurious” land-based meats on Lenten Fridays, when such hoity-toity entrees as cheeseburgers, sausage gravy and wings are taboo, but fish, clams and frog legs are kosher.
[Historical side note: McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish sandwich was introduced to cater to Lenten diners in February 1962, with promotional assistance from mascot Phil A. O’Fish.]
While there is no shortage of worthy self-improvement projects awaiting action in my mental “to-do” file, I have enough self-awareness to realize I lack the desire and will-power to tackle any action items that require more than a moderate degree of difficulty.
So, over the years, I have compiled lists of Lenten sacrifices trivial enough to be achievable, yet not substantial enough to qualify for official recognition and implementation.
Here’s the 2023 edition of what I considered possibilities for giving up for Lent:
Taking part in Zoom meetings while driving.
Slaw as a hotdog condiment.
Eating ramps except on days that end in “day.”
Using turn signals.
Wearing protective mask while driving alone in car.