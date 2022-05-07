Anna Marie Jarvis likely would be pleased to know the holiday she created still is being celebrated 114 years after its first observance in Andrews Methodist Episcopal Church in downtown Grafton.
But the Mother’s Day celebration of today, involving flower arrangements, chocolate assortments, greeting card selections, brunch invitations and gifts ranging from high-def digital photo frames to robotic floor sweepers, would almost certainly trigger a different reaction.
Anna Marie Jarvis’s inspiration for Mother’s Day was the work done by her mother, a woman with a name confusingly similar to her own — Ann Maria Jarvis. A few years before the Civil War began, the elder Jarvis formed Mother’s Day Work Clubs, which worked to provide better health care for pregnant women and young mothers, inspected foods for purity and helped ailing mothers care for their families.
Jarvis consulted her brother, a physician, for advice on health care and public sanitation practices and procedures.
During the war, Ann Maria Jarvis and fellow club members fed and cared for sick or injured soldiers, both Union and Confederate. Three years after the war ended, the club hosted a “Mothers’ Friendship Day” in Pruntytown for Taylor County Civil War veterans from both sides in an effort to reconcile differences and reunite the community.
Anna Marie Jarvis, born during the Civil War, was among four of 13 children born to Ann Maria and Granville Jarvis who survived to adulthood. After attending Augusta Female Seminary in Staunton, Virginia, she returned to Grafton, where she taught in public schools, and later moved to Philadelphia, where a brother founded a taxi business. There, she became an insurance agency’s first female literary and advertising editor.
She and her brother cared for their mother in Philadelphia during the last few years of her life. Ann Maria Jarvis died in 1905.
To honor a long-held wish by her mother for a day set aside for the nation to honor the work of all mothers, Anna Marie Jarvis organized a pair of Mother’s Day observances, both held May 10, 1908. A morning ceremony was held in Grafton’s Andrews Methodist Episcopal Church, while an afternoon event took place in a Philadelphia auditorium, drawing a crowd of thousands.
Aided by food products magnate and ketchup creator H. J. Heinz, Jarvis soon began lobbying for national recognition of a Mother’s Day holiday to be held the second Sunday of May. By 1911, all states observed the holiday. In 1914, the holiday received congressional approval.
Greeting card companies, chocolate makers and florists wasted no time in finding ways to use the new holiday as a vehicle for selling more of their products.
By the early 1920s, Jarvis, who viewed the ideal Mother’s Day observance as going home for a visit or writing a thoughtful letter, had become appalled by the holiday becoming what she termed a “burdensome, wasteful, expensive gift day.” She later staged a protest at a confectioners’ convention, attempted to trademark the image of a carnation appearing with the words ‘Mother’s Day” to prevent its use by florists and railed against charity groups using the Mother’s Day holiday as a launch date for fundraising drives.
Despite her efforts, which continued into the 1940s, Jarvis could not turn back the tide of commercialism associated with the holiday she created.
After falling deeply in debt and living as a recluse, she died in 1948.
Her story’s ending is almost as sad as no longer having a mother to call, visit or receive a corny Mother’s Day card.