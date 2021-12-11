When Chicago socialite Bertha Palmer asked the pastry chef at the hotel owned by her husband to create a small, cake-like dessert to include in box lunches for ladies attending the 1893 World’s Fair, the brownie was created.
In its first incarnation, a moist, chocolatey confection with ground walnuts and an apricot glaze was produced. It proved popular enough to live on in family recipes in varying forms for more than a century, leading someone to create National Brownie Day, observed Dec. 8, by feasting on brownies with friends or sharing photos of batches produced through favored recipes.
The most popular National Brownie Day photo making the rounds this year had to have been the half-ton (well, 850-pound) colossus baked by the staff of MariMed, Inc., of Norwood, Massachusetts. It dwarfs the 234-pound brownie baked by the Something Sweet Bake Shop in Daphne, Alabama, back in 2013, listed by Guinness World Records as Earth’s largest.
According to a MariMed news release, the mammoth Massachusetts munchie contains 1,334 eggs, 250 pounds of sugar, 212 pounds of butter, 121 pounds of cocoa powder, 81 pounds of flour, 5.3 pounds of vanilla extract, 3 pounds of salt, two pounds of baking powder and 20,000 milligrams of THC — the main active ingredient in marijuana.
MariMed bills itself as a “premier seed-to-consumer vertically integrated multi-state operator” of production facilities and dispensaries serving both medical and recreational marijuana users in states where such activity is legal. So far this year, MariMed sales have passed the $1 billion mark in its home state, generating $170 million in state tax revenue.
The company’s National Brownie Day creation — three feet long, three feet wide and 15 inches deep — — was produced to publicize its new line of edible cannabis products, Bubby’s Baked.
West Virginia is among dozens of states to legalize certain marijuana use for medical purposes for adult residents. Although enabling legislation was passed more than four years ago, it took until last month for the state’s program to hold a lackluster opening with just two clinics operating on limited schedules.
At some point in the future, the leadership in state government may finally be in a position to consider promoting interest in the program by authorizing imaginative THC delivery methods and launching an attention-grabbing gimmick similar to MariMed’s.
Some day, we could have a Bubba’s Bakery operating in the state, capable of producing giant-size THC- laden baked goods to promote the medical marijuana program.
Since the supersized brownie idea has been taken, how about a half-ton bong-water biscuit with ganja gravy?