It was bad enough when panic buying and hoarding made toilet paper temporarily disappear soon after the coronavirus arrived last year. It didn’t take long for consumers and sewer plant operators alike to realize that no suitable backup option for the product existed.
But last week, it became clear that any lessons learned from the Great TP Wipe-Out of 2020 had been forgotten. Panic buying and hoarding following the cyberattack that shut down the Colonial Pipeline caused gasoline to disappear from filling stations in states to the south and east of us and prices to inch toward $3 a gallon here and higher elsewhere.
By Wednesday, the run on the pumps in states supplied by the pipeline had become frenzied enough for the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission to tweet, “Do not fill plastic bags with gasoline” and “Never pour gasoline over or near an open flame.”
After posting those tweets and a thread of similar beyond-remedial safety tips, the agency tweeted: “We know this sounds simple, but when people get desperate, they stop thinking clearly.”
Even in the best of times, clear thinking is in short supply. The commission’s messages reminded me of warnings on products I bought or looked at in the years preceding the arrival of the virus.
I purchased a cardboard sun screen to place in my car on summer days to keep the upholstery and steering wheel at sub-molten temperatures.
A disclaimer printed on a corner of the foldout cautioned, “Do not drive when screen is in windshield.”
Or there’s the sticker that occasionally appears on the bars of new chainsaws. It bears a diagram depicting a hand with outstretched fingers about to grip the chain-mounted bar tip, accompanied by these words of wisdom: “Do not hold wrong end of chainsaw.”
Failure to heed that warning could result in new nickname for the purchaser: Lefty.
Packaging for an iron-on transfer bearing the image of Shrek or some other popular animated film character carried the sage advice, “Do not iron while wearing shirt.”
At one time, children’s Benadryl-D came in a package with a warning that kids taking the antihistamine should avoid alcohol and “use caution when driving a motor vehicle” or operating machinery.
According to a list of lame warning labels compiled several years ago by Forbes, caps to the gas tanks of certain personal watercraft and ATV models were inscribed with a warning to “never use lit match or open flame to check fuel label.”
Failure to heed that advice would give new meaning to the term “gaslighting.”
With any luck, once the Colonial Pipeline, now restored to service, is able to fully re-establish its distribution links down the supply chain, clear thinking will be restored to former hoarders and panic buyers pumping gas at stations where the fuel is sold.
Then, plastic bags will again be used solely for safer, more conventional purposes.
Besides, everyone knows paper bags are better for the environment.