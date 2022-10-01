A frenzy of boisterous barking shortly after nightfall one day last week marked the first and only occasion that the Steelhammer Compound’s Great Mongrel Horde had managed to detect and subdue an intruder.
Their alert was sounded from the fenced enclosure at the rear of the residence.
There, I found the mixed-breed mutts snapping and snarling at an inert creature that at first glance appeared to be a cross between a large, whitish alley cat and a small, muddy pig lying on the ground at the base of a persimmon tree.
After pulling the dogs away, it soon became clear that the critter was an opossum. Its mouth was agape, displaying rows of spiky teeth and a string of drool, and its eyes were glazed and partially closed. Though it showed no signs of life, there were no indications of puncture wounds or other trauma from its pinkish nose to the tip of its hairless tail.
I ushered the dogs back inside the house, slid the door closed, and braced myself for the unpleasant task of lugging the paunchy pouch-bearer out of the dog pen and into the woods for an impromptu moonlight burial. My brain’s highly tuned work-avoidance mode shifted into high gear, and in short order came up with this thought:
Aren’t opossums supposed to play dead?
I had always suspected that the “playing possum” gambit had been a rural myth. Most of my previous encounters with the species involved trying not to run over the slow, indecisive critters as they lumbered onto the pavement and into the beams of my headlights on the way to becoming roadkill. They seemed to lack the mental and physical agility to convincingly fake their own deaths to defend against predators.
But after a few minutes of Googling, I learned that the all-American marsupials did, in fact, make use of the “playing possum” gambit as their primary means of self-defense.
Only their faked deaths require no thinking or acting ability — they are the result of an involuntary response to the fear of bodily harm. The shock-induced spells of paralysis can last from 40 minutes to four hours, and can include the release of a green fluid from the animal’s anal glands, producing an aroma resembling that of rotting flesh.
Fortunately, I was spared that final line of defense from this opossum.
I decided to give my opossum intruder time to revive itself, in the event it was not as dead as it appeared.
Back inside, I read more about the opossum, learning that persimmons are among its favorite foods. Three wild persimmon trees, each currently producing a bounty of ripe fruit, happen to grow within the dogs’ enclosure, likely explaining the opossum’s presence there.
After an hour, I decided to check on the intruder’s condition. The spot it once occupied at the base of a persimmon tree was vacant, and it was nowhere to be found elsewhere in the pen.
I hoped it was headed for another stand of persimmons well outside the confines of the compound, and in doing so, was avoiding highway travel.
Rick Steelhammer is a features reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5169 or rsteelhammer@hdmediallc.com. Follow @rsteelhammer on Twitter.