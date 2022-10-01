Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

A frenzy of boisterous barking shortly after nightfall one day last week marked the first and only occasion that the Steelhammer Compound’s Great Mongrel Horde had managed to detect and subdue an intruder.

Their alert was sounded from the fenced enclosure at the rear of the residence.

Rick Steelhammer is a features reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5169 or rsteelhammer@hdmediallc.com. Follow @rsteelhammer on Twitter.

Recommended for you