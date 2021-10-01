After providing me with more than 180,000 miles of highway travel and surviving two collisions with less durable deer in back-to-back rutting seasons, an aging Toyota Camry I once owned began to leak oil.
It was a slow leak — enough to leave a few drops on the pavement after parking overnight, but not so bad that an immediate search for a new used car was warranted. But it did prompt me to check the oil level each time I filled up with gas to make sure the leak wasn’t evolving into a gusher.
During one such check about this time of year, I popped and propped open the hood and began to reach for the dipstick when I noticed that accumulations of hickory nuts and moss were now decorating the relatively flat surfaces at the corners of the engine compartment.
My first thought was that I had been pranked, but as I tried to wrap my head around who would have perpetrated it, and for what purpose, I remembered reading about squirrels having a propensity for hoarding nuts under the hoods of cars and trucks during the fall.
I suppose they store their winter food in the engine compartments of vehicles because they are dry and often warm. Or maybe they just prefer “to go” food.
My parking spot at the Steelhammer Compound was, and is, within a few feet of nut-bearing hickory and oak limbs extending from the back yard. There, a community of squirrels sprints along deck railings and leaps acrobatically through the surrounding hardwood canopy as our dogs bark and stare daggers at them from the far side of a sliding glass door.
While the squirrels had time to store only a dozen or so nuts in the Compound’s Camry cache before it was discovered and discarded, undetected under-hood hordes have been known to contain enough nuts to clog engine air intakes, causing power loss, overheating and the occasional fire.
What may be the world record vehicular nut hoard for squirrels was discovered last Sunday, when Bill Fischer of Fargo, North Dakota, found 42 gallons of walnuts crammed under the hood and fenders of his Chevrolet Avalanche following a four-day work trip.
According to an article in Thursday’s Washington Post, the Avalanche has been used as a cache by a neighborhood red squirrel since 2013. While other vehicles park nearby, Fischer’s pickup alone has been used over the years to squirrel away black walnuts from a neighbor’s tree.
This year’s cache contained 12 gallons more walnuts than the squirrel’s previous record, according to the Post article. The extra nuts were crammed in the wheel wells so tightly the Fargo man had to remove the fenders to allow them to cascade from the Avalanche.
According to a recently released mast report by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, nut species favored by squirrels are abundant this year, with overall production more than 60% higher than last year.
So if your car suddenly begins running sluggishly as autumn leaves begin to fall, you may want to check under the hood for excess nuts.
As the song goes, sort of, “squirrels just want to have fun.”