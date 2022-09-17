Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

With war in the Ukraine, polarization on the home front and a seemingly never-ending pandemic to deal with, there is no shortage of things to be upset with as 2022 approaches its fourth and final quarter.

But instead of obsessing over those weighty topics, I tend to fixate on irksome matters of lesser importance — things that I have a better, though still unlikely, chance to do something about.

Rick Steelhammer is a features reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5169 or rsteelhammer@hdmediallc.com. Follow @rsteelhammer on Twitter.

