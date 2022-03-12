Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

After scanning the mystery section of the paperback book display at my friendly neighborhood Kroger outlet one day last week, I turned to cross the aisle and had a close encounter with a giant maroon display of Coca-Cola’s new Starlight drink.

Being a sucker for a good mystery, I was intrigued by both the reddish-purple color of the beverage as well as Coke’s claim that its new product is “space flavored.”

I wondered what a space-flavored drink would taste like. Fruity hints of Tang with overtones of recycled urine?

How could a drink even have space flavor, I wondered, since space is a near vacuum containing only a half-dozen or so protons per cubic meter, gently shaken or stirred by faint waves of gravity.

Coca-Cola’s website did little to answer that question, describing the new product as having a flavor “reminiscent of stargazing around a campfire,” and being a mood rather than a taste. Given that scenario, Coke Starlight, to me, would taste like warm beer and wood smoke.

In the interest of science, I bought six 20-ounce bottles of sugar-free Starlight and brought them back to the Compound to find out.

Coke Starlight turned out to be a hit, though its flavor remains hard to describe.

To me, it tastes like traditional Coke to which some type of sweetened berry extract has been added, perhaps with a dash of vanilla.

But, just as I was becoming a fan of the beverage, I learned that it would be available for only a limited, as-yet unspecified period of time.

If the stars are in alignment, it should pair well with the McRib.

Rick Steelhammer is a features reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5169 or rsteelhammer@hdmediallc.com. Follow

@rsteelhammer on Twitter.

