Appealing to a population’s higher nature may not be the most efficient way to win a war against a global pandemic.
So, in the interest of getting more citizens vaccinated as quickly as possible to enhance public safety, some states are appealing to more basic human instincts — mainly the yearning for free stuff — to incentivize their un-jabbed.
Just across our northern frontier, an abundance of naysayers weighed in when Gov. Mike DeWine announced a plan early this month to enter inoculated citizens in a lottery producing five $1 million prize winners.
But a week after a date was announced for the first “Vax-A-Million” drawing, Ohio charted a 53% increase in vaccinations over the previous week.
Drawings for full scholarships to Ohio colleges and universities have been added to the giveaway list.
On Thursday, Maryland and New York jumped on the Buckeye bandwagon and announced COVID lotteries of their own.
Maryland will hold 40 drawings over 40 days, with daily jackpots of $40,000, followed by a $400,000 grand prize drawing on July 4. New York will give out $20 state lottery scratch-off tickets with a grand prize of $5 million to those inoculated at mass vaccination sites.
On Friday, Oregon announced it will hold a $1 million drawing on June 28 for inoculated citizens over age 18, along with $10,000 drawings in each of the state’s 36 counties. Those under 18 who receive vaccinations will be entered in a drawing for five $100,000 college scholarships.
Several states that haven’t gone the high-roller route are offering some imaginative freebies to their inoculated citizens.
Maine is doling out free tickets to Portland Sea Dogs baseball games, gift cards for L.L. Bean products, and free hunting and fishing licenses. Illinois is offering passes to Six Flags Great American Theme Park. And Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said he has not ruled out a “Joints for Jabs” incentive, making a quantity of the state’s legal recreational marijuana available to those wanting to ease the sting of immunization.
Meanwhile, on the home front, Gov. Justice announced Thursday all vaccinated West Virginians 16 to 36 years old may now apply to receive the $100 U.S. savings bonds or $100 gift cards he announced in April.
Guess the gift cards finally made it back from the printer.