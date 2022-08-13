Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Last month, NASA began releasing images from the new James Webb Space Telescope, providing those of us on Earth with the deepest view of the universe yet recorded.

The telescope makes use of infrared light, capable of passing through clouds of cosmic dust and gas that would blur images produced by visible light, making possible stunningly clear views of some of the universe’s earliest star formations.

