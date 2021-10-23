Following a trail blazed in 2018 when Dunkin’ Donuts abbreviated its name to Dunkin’, the 2020 U.S. presidential candidate formerly known as Kanye West had his name legally changed to Ye, while severing all ties to his former first, last and middle names.
On Monday, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge approved Ye’s (pronounced yay’s) petition to have his long-time nickname become his full-time legal name, allowing the rapper, record producer, fashion designer and entrepreneur to join the ranks of other one-named, or mononymous, celebrities, like Fabio, Yanni and Björk.
While Ye told at least one interviewer that his new handle’s numerous mentions in the Bible had something to do with its selection, it seems more likely that it had more to do with it being an abbreviation of his first name. After all, the “ye” in Kanye is pronounced the same, and being identified as "Kan" raises the possibility of being mistaken for a state bordering Missouri.
While the name may take some getting used to due to its brevity, it’s an improvement over “Christian Genius Billionaire Kanye West,” the name Ye was considering switching to for a one-year limited engagement back in 2019. That was the final year Forbes declined to include him in the publication’s annual listing of American billionaires and the year he was denied trademark rights to “Sunday service.”
Going the one-name route takes confidence, if not an excess of ego, but many before Ye have blazed the trail of the mononymous.
His single-name status proves that Ye was Yanni on-the-spot, positioned to Usher in a new era of self-promotion with his new Jewel of a name that he will Cher-ish as he continues to Slash his way to the top.
Will Ye's billionaire status Seal his plans to run for president again in 2024? Enya dreams, you may say. But I think the possibility is far from Ludacris.
* * * * *
I'm not excited about the idea of Maryland's three panhandle counties severing ties with Annapolis in favor of life under West Virginia's somewhat more Trumpian form of government. But I would gladly put politics aside and absolutely admit Worcester County as our 56th county, in the unlikely event its people favor the switch.
West Virginia needs its own seashore. Worcester is the only county in Maryland with Atlantic Ocean beaches.
Case closed.
Rick Steelhammer is a features reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5169 or rsteelhammer@hdmediallc.com. Follow @rsteelhammer on Twitter.