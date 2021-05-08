Bob Evans Restaurants, known regionally as a purveyor of hearty breakfasts and comfort food since its founder opened his first eatery across the Ohio River from Point Pleasant in 1948, has come up with a plan that could make a relaxing dinner out downright sleepy.
According to an article last week in the Columbus Dispatch, the chain has applied for licenses to sell beer, wine and mixed drinks at 44 of its Ohio restaurants. Similar applications are pending for another 33 Bob Evans outlets in Indiana. Last year, the chain began serving drinks stronger than coffee and sweet tea at several of its Florida locations.
I'm not good with change.
By the time the menu change eventually arrives in West Virginia, one of 18 Bob Evans states, I fear that my favorite breakfast item -- the egg, bacon, hash brown and biscuit combo called the Sunshine Skillet -- could become the Moonshine Skillet.
With beer being served, the menu could include Belchin' Waffles and the Bob Evans Steakhouse Burger could risk having its given name changed to Roadhouse.
Should IHOP follow Bob Evans' lead and become a breakfast food brewpub, I can picture its Rise and Shine combo transitioning to the Rise and Stein. And, God help us, if Hardee's gets a liquor license, its Loaded Omelet biscuit would take on a new meaning.
Seriously, though, I can understand why Bob Evans wants to give the serving of spirits a try. They need to change things up a bit to attract a customer base a bit younger than my demographic. I can't handle the restaurant chain's soothing, melatonin-producing, high-carbohydrate food, let alone alcohol, without getting the urge to nod off.
I have also noticed reviews in various customer-driven rating sites in which complaints were lodged about not being able to have a beer with a meal when dining at the chain.
I doubt officials in our state will see any problem in issuing the chain the permits they seek, when it gets around to seeking them.
To paraphrase a great West Virginian, "If you want to go to Bob Evans and drink, go to Bob Evans and drink."