While driving to work on Friday, I listened to a radio interview in which an economic pundit suggested that in order rein in inflation, the time had come to "put the brakes" on employee pay raises.
The statement nearly caused me to slam on my own brakes and find a place to pull off the road and try to calmly absorb what was being said.
Since I toil in an industry following a success trajectory blazed by video rental stores and bookstore chains, profits are modest to non-existent. I consider myself fortunate to have a salary at all, albeit one that, like a 5-pound bag of lima beans, has been frozen in place for more than a decade.
But I have enjoyed seeing the wage scale tip fractionally in favor of fellow worker bees in fields where their labor is in demand. Last year, the median wage rose a bit more than 4%, the highest increase in 20 years, but still not high enough to keep pace with 7% inflation that arrived at the end of 2021.
The radio pundit apparently thought that wage earners were living large enough with their epic 4% pay bumps to sacrifice additional improvements in order to flatten the inflation curve. But I think there may be a better option.
Last year, compensation packages for the executives who run Standard & Poor 500 companies went up 17.1%, making $14.5 million the median annual reward for captains of American industry.
On average, it would take rank-and-file workers at the middle of an S&P 500 company's pay scale at least 186 years to make what their CEO raked in during a single year, according to an Associated Press account.
Call me skeptical, but I doubt that the S&P 500 CEOs worked hundreds — in some cases, thousands — of times harder than their employees last year.
Any braking to be applied on pay and benefits in an effort to slow down inflation should begin and end at the corporate boardroom. In a nation as divided as ours, it's surprising to me that income inequality is less of a red meat issue than party politics and guns.
I say it's time to let them eat Twinkies.
