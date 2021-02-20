Sen. Ted Cruz, who repeatedly called out former President Barack Obama for vacationing during times of crisis, deserves to eat a slice of humble pie — preferably frozen — for ditching his fellow Texans during a power meltdown and epic winter storm to catch some rays with the fam in Cancun.
After enduring a walk of shame back to Texas through airport terminals in two countries in which every step was recorded by someone with a cellphone camera, only Fox News host Sean Hannity was willing to cut Cruz some slack for his ill-advised trip.
While Hannity tried to use fiction to explain away Cruz's bad judgment, the reality is the senator was following an ill-considered path taken by numerous politicians who preceded him.
Take the case of fellow Texan Steve Adler, the mayor of Austin, who traveled by private jet last December with a group of friends to have some fun in the sun at another Mexican resort town, Cabo San Lucas. There, Adler recorded a public service video in which he urged Austin residents to stay home and avoid travel in order to avoid spreading COVID-19.
Then there's Chris Christie, who, while governor of New Jersey back in 2017, vacationed with his family in a state-owned beach house on a state beach that Christie had ordered closed to everyone else during a state government shutdown. Cruz was among those taking Christie to task at the time.
In January of last year, as his nation began to come to grips with the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson vacationed at a villa on the privately owned Caribbean island of Mustique, with a wealthy British industrialist apparently picking up the tab. Ironically, Johnson came down with a serious case of COVID-19 a couple of months later.
Cruz and others repeatedly criticized Obama for spending too much time on vacation while events such as riots in Ferguson, Missouri, and the Russian "annexation" of Crimea were taking place. The 44th president did, in fact, spend nearly 10 months of his eight years in office at places like Martha's Vineyard and Key West.
But according to statistics compiled by an often reliable source — Wikipedia — Obama's 328 days of vacation time pales in comparison with other presidents of his era.
President Donald Trump spent 428 days at his various properties during just four years in office, while George W. Bush, in his eight years as president, more than tripled the vacation time taken by Obama during his two terms, racking up a total of 1,020 vacation days. Bush's down time, which took place during a hefty portion of the Iraq War, was equally divided between his Texas ranch and Camp David.
Bill Clinton took about 345 vacation days during his eight years in office, while George H.W. Bush crammed in 543 vacation days during his four years in the White House. Ronald Reagan took 866 vacation days during his eight-year presidency, most of them at his Santa Barbara ranch.
Reagan's predecessor, Jimmy Carter, took only 79 days of vacation time during his single term. Of course, his main destination was his hometown of Plains, Georgia, which could explain the low time-off total.
James Garfield took the least vacation time of any U.S. president, but it had nothing to do with his work ethic.
In July 1881, after four months in office, Garfield and his family were set to begin a New England vacation, but only made it as far as the Washington, D.C., train station. There, he was shot twice by an embittered lawyer who did not receive an appointment he sought from the new president. He died two months later.
Perhaps that's one reason why so many of the presidents who followed made it a point to get out of Washington as early and often as possible.