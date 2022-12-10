Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

A household organization project that involved sorting through stored items to decide what to purge and what to keep put me in contact with a forgotten scrapbook of childhood photos, newspaper clippings, letters and other mementos my mom had assembled for me a number of years ago.

It was good to reconnect visually with family and friends as we appeared during our Wonder Years and remember the various homeplaces, pets, farm animals and activities our lives once revolved around.

Rick Steelhammer is a features reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5169 or rsteelhammer@hdmediallc.com. Follow on Twitter @steelhammer.

Recommended for you