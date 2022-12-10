A household organization project that involved sorting through stored items to decide what to purge and what to keep put me in contact with a forgotten scrapbook of childhood photos, newspaper clippings, letters and other mementos my mom had assembled for me a number of years ago.
It was good to reconnect visually with family and friends as we appeared during our Wonder Years and remember the various homeplaces, pets, farm animals and activities our lives once revolved around.
Though an old-timer now, the old-timey look of life back in the day was a bit of a shock, rife with Studebakers, saddles, overalls and Ovaltine.
In class photos from elementary school, my classmates and I rocked a distinctively rustic look — plaid shirts buttoned to the Adams apple, suspenders, patched jeans and clip-on bow ties.
My earliest report cards from the era, which Mom had also preserved, contained occasional bits of information that now seem off-topic. I scored relatively high in the three Rs division, but a mark in the report card’s “needs improvement” checkoff section reminded me that my first-grade handkerchief use was subpar.
It brought back unsettling memories. At that time in my young life, I considered using and reusing a small square of cloth to repeatedly blot a runny nose and trap sneezes to be a bit gross, and apparently turned to an alternate medium.
In early September the following year, I entered second grade imbued with high hopes and a preference for short-sleeved shirts. No embarrassing “needs improvement” items were checked on my first report card.
What a difference a year made! But I couldn’t help wondering:
Was it due to a new teacher or a new fashion statement?
