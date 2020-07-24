Just as the Trump administration has delayed naming permanent appointees to many cabinet posts, the team formerly known as the Washington Redskins has opted to assign a temporary name to its NFL franchise.
Acting on the assumption that a temporary boring name is better than a permanent bad name, team leaders on Thursday announced their decision to call the franchise the Washington Football Team until a more lifelike, yet inoffensive, name can be identified.
The move was probably the right one, but it dashed the hopes of those of us who wanted to see the team rebranded with a more imaginative handle. By the time the announcement was made, I had come up with a short list that included the Washington Wastrels, Washington Gridlocks, Washington Red Tape, D.C. Debaters or Federal Filibusterers.
So, until a final decision is made, Washington fans will have to go generic and cheer on the Football Team, and be grateful management didn't go with the name change dreamed up by the satire site The Onion: The District of Columbia Redskins.
In other cultural matters last week, a Twitter thread dating back four years to a post by a New Zealand newspaper columnist was resuscitated and again went viral. It posed the question: "What's considered trashy if you're poor, but classy if you're rich?"
Business Week opined that the revival "shows the tension Americans are feeling amid the recession and rising income inequality rates." I think it shows Americans are eager to find something to laugh about during the pandemic.
At any rate, here are some of my favorite answers:
Police escorts.
Not taking care of your own kids.
Not paying taxes.
Appearing in public in torn, tattered jeans.
Eating snails.
Speaking two languages.
Living in a hotel.
Not paying bills.
Marrying a cousin.