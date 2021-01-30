With the national shortage of canned dog food now apparently behind us, all of our dogs' favorite brands, in all their favorite flavors, are once again stowed in the cupboard, making a moment of quiet reflection possible.
A couple of questions came to mind as I stared at a row of double-stacked cans containing our mutts' preferred concoction -- Pedigree Chopped Ground Dinner Filet Mignon Flavor, subtitled "Made With Real Beef."
First, who got to make the call that the gelatinous loaf of pinkish substance inside the can actually tastes like filet mignon? Are there professional tasters for dog food like there are for chocolates, wine and coffee? If there are, I doubt they are being paid enough.
I suspect that dog food canners are able to dispense with any standards for flavor labeling. For one thing, they know that dogs can't read, ensuring there won't be any blowback from the kennel club set. For another, the odds are good that anyone suspecting that a dog food variety doesn't really taste like, for instance, filet mignon, is unwilling to give it a verifying taste test, and then force a judge and jury to do the same.
After doing a little research on canned dog food labeling, I learned that by labeling a dog food variety a "dinner," as little as 25% of a can's content must come from the meat product listed on its label, which in our dogs' case is "real beef" plus a smidgeon of "natural filet mignon flavor."
Our mutts' beloved filet mignon-in-a-can is labeled a "chopped ground dinner." Maybe its content is given a double dose of mechanical tenderizing to approximate the texture of filet mignon.
The Compound canine corps' next-favorite flavor, Pedigree Chopped Ground Chicken and Rice Dinner bears a label announcing that it is "made with real chicken."
As opposed to what, I wondered.
Pigeons?
***
Now that January is at an end, this space is already overdue for the appearance of a list of what's out and what's in for 2021, in the unlikely event there's anyone out there even more out of touch with what's hot and what's not than I am. Here goes:
Out: Toilet paper hoarding/shortages
In: Grape Nuts hoarding/shortages
Out: Eliminating the electoral college
In: Eliminating the filibuster
Out: The Bernie Sanders team
In: The Bernie Sanders meme
Out: Boots on the ground
In: Shots in arms
Out: Air Force One
In: Amtrak One