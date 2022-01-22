Here in the Charleston Newspapers building, a shopworn, semi-vacant edifice that manages to enshrine print journalism’s glory days in West Virginia’s capital city while reminding those who still toil here of its uncertain future, any new capital improvement draws notice.
We watched with interest the recent conversion of the building’s spartan snack bar and its small array of finicky vending machines into a comfortable, self-serve, touch-screen dispensary of fancier and pricier junk food. A few months before that, we took in the installation of big-screen video displays in the building’s lobby and newsroom that show page view and reader engagement stats on one side and high school basketball clips on the other.
But about two weeks ago, workers could be seen assembling the building’s strangest improvement yet — what turned out to be a wrestling ring — in a third-floor room normally used for inserting advertising circulars into newspapers. The ring features an elevated mat contained by thick ropes, and is equipped with a red bell for signaling the start and end of rounds.
My first reaction was to hope the wrestling ring would not become the new venue for deciding which candidates would earn the newspaper’s electoral endorsement, but had to admit that a three-round smackdown could make the process more entertaining.
As it turned out, the ring was bought online by Doug Reynolds, a wrestling fan and the managing partner of HD Media, the company that owns the Gazette-Mail. Doug Skaff, president and CEO of HD Media, House Minority Leader and fellow wrestling aficionado, suggested assembling the ring in the Charleston Newspapers building, where it possibly could be used as the setting for a speculative hard-hitting streaming interview show involving state newsmakers.
Meanwhile, colleague Joe Severino is seeking suggestions via his Twitter page for conceptual Gazette-Mail Fight Nights in the third floor ring. Leading off the dream card is a redistricting grudge match between Republican Congressmen David McKinley and Alex Mooney, both vying for the newly redrawn 2nd Congressional District’s seat in the House of Representatives.
While it has been nice to see several shiny new things take shape in the building, all that glitters is not gold.
I can’t help but hope that less-lustrous projects, like overhauling the building’s five inoperable men’s room stalls, or restoring hot water to the newsroom sink, will be among the next improvements.
They would be a comfort for those of us here for the long haul.