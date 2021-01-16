Among lessons to be learned from the storming of the U.S. Capitol: While self-promotion can be a cheap and effective marketing tool, you may want to avoid practicing it while committing a federal crime.
According to an FBI criminal complaint, Dallas-Fort Worth area realtor Jenna Ryan was part of a group who traveled by private aircraft to Washington, D.C., from Texas to take part in the Jan. 6 rally for President Donald Trump that ended with people storming the Capitol building.
After posting a series of selfies taken just outside the seat of government on social media, Ryan took a video of herself and other "Stop the Stealers" walking up a stairway on the west side of the building, then pointed the phone camera at her face, and recorded and posted the following sales pitch:
"Y'all know who to hire for your realtor. Jenna Ryan for your realtor," she said. In another post, according to the complaint, Ryan was photographed grinning next to a smashed window and tweeting, "Window at the capital [sic]. And if the news doesn't stop lying about us, we're going to come after their studios next."
Other deleted, but recovered, posts show the realtor entering and walking inside the Capitol Rotunda, and commenting, "We just stormed the Capital [sic]. It was one of the best days of my life."
Two days later, Ryan's posts began to generate backlash. She first denied ever entering the Capitol, tweeting that she had been invited by a friend to travel to Washington to observe the rally and march, which she assumed would be peaceful. But, to her surprise, she said, the rally and march "turned into a violent protest," which she did not condone. The loss of lives, she tweeted, left her "truly heartbroken," and she observed that "hatred and violence toward each other are not going to solve our country's issues."
The walk-back attempt did not prove successful. On Friday, Ryan was arrested by the FBI on charges of unlawful entry of a restricted building and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
"I thought I was following what our president asked us to do," she said in an interview after being released on bond. "I would like a pardon from the President of the United States."
On a similar note, if you happen to notice that you are the only shirtless guy at a riot wearing buffalo horns, face paint and carrying a spear, you may want to consider changing into jeans and a sweatshirt at the next event. Your chances of being identified as a rioter should drop dramatically, and the conspiracy crowd will be less likely to claim that you're antifa.