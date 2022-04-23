Having lived in the wooded outer limits of the suburban enclave of Cross Lanes for more than 30 years, I have grown accustomed to hearing odd noises in the dead of night.
Some of the noise is the product of human endeavor.
It includes occasional celebratory small arms fire, the off-holiday detonation of fireworks, the rumbling of nocturnal ATV trail riding safaris, the sporadic hiss of venting steam from boilers at the John Amos power plant, and, if the wind cooperates, the lonely melody of train horns echoing off the hillsides as locomotives approach road crossings along the Kanawha River.
Other nighttime noises are the product of the natural world.
They range from the chirping chorus of spring peepers and the buzzing drone of dog day cicadas to the more recent and less soothing arrival of coyotes and their shrill yipping. But this year, coyotes are missing from the post-sunset soundscape and have been replaced by the 'hood's new nocturnal chart-topper. This critter emits a scream so blood-curdling, I thought that maybe Steven Tyler had been walking barefoot on our driveway, stepped on a Lego, then dipped his foot in a soothing vat of molten lead.
I first heard the shrieks produced by this animal more than a month ago, coming from a hillside in the forest 100 feet or so from the Steelhammer Compound's front door. After producing one loud, hideous screech, the animal would move a few yards away and vocalize again, and then repeat the process. The sounds returned night after night, except on nights that were exceptionally wet.
I first thought the noise was produced by some type of nocturnal bird, since it moved so quickly between shrieking venues. But after playing YouTube recordings of various owls and hawks, I found no matches, though sounds made by an injured turkey vulture came closest.
My plan was to email the video to a couple of birding sources and seeking their help in identifying the vocalist. But I managed to save myself some embarrassment by first consulting the newsroom's top naturalist, copy editor Kevin Cade, to see if he knew what it was.
"It's the vixen call of a red fox," Cade said, an instant after listening to the recording's first shriek. He, too, had been puzzled by the source of the hair-raising scream when he first encountered it a number of years ago on his Putnam County property. It turned out one of his neighbors was familiar with the female red fox's eerie mating call, quickly solving the mystery.
In the office, we played a number of vixen call recordings on YouTube that matched those I had taped. Further proof arrived a few days later, when I saw a trio of red fox kits scamper single-file across our driveway and into the woods.
The vixen calls have tapered off in frequency, giving me more time to wonder at the wonder of nature and ponder one remaining question: if female red foxes regard that vocalization as their best "come hither" call, what sounds do they make when they're ticked off at their mates?
And that brings my first and perhaps only fox news column to an end.