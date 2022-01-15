The Transportation Security Administration, an agency not known for issuing laugh-out-loud public announcements, released a pun-filled three-minute video clip on its Facebook page last week to reveal its “Top 10 Catches of 2021” at airport screening stations across the nation.
The list featured the more unique not-suitable-for-carry-on items, rather than the more lethal — although most of the items featured were capable of causing bodily harm had their owners intended to do so. Most fell into the “What Were They Thinking?” category, as was the case with the chart-topping chainsaw a passenger at Louis Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans brought to the screening area.
“You can’t stump us,” a pair of animated TSA officers quipped in the video.
Coming in at the No. 10 spot was a container of solid deodorant — an item normally allowed to accompany passengers with carry-on bags. But the six rounds of live ammo jammed into this particular container apparently triggered a response from the screening gear at Atlantic City International Airport, where it was seized.
“This passenger must have been sweating bullets,” quipped the video.
I thought the TSA’s most unique catch title should have gone to an item seized at Houston’s Hobby International Airport, where screeners noticed a large, suspicious lump in the breakfast burrito a passenger was carrying as he attempted to clear a security barrier there. When the burrito was unrolled, the “lump” turned out to be a dark, tape-wrapped package containing crystal meth.
“You can’t speed your way through security,” observed an animated TSA officer.
On a more sober note, the TSA intercepted a record number of firearms at airport screening stations in 2021, despite a significant drop in passenger numbers due to COVID.
By late December, more than 5,700 firearms — most of them loaded — had been detected by TSA officers at airports across the nation. The previous record of 4,432 firearms was recorded in 2019, the year preceding the pandemic.
When a change in corporate sponsorship allowed the Staples Center, home of the Los Angeles Lakers for more than two decades, to become Crypto.com Arena last month, fans soon, and understandably, gave the basketball palace an unofficial nickname — The Crypt.
Now that Charleston is considering seeking bids from corporate sponsors in return for naming rights to the refurbished Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center, I have a suggestion: While I respect and appreciate colleague Bill Lynch’s recommendation of Tudor’s Biscuit World Dome & Hospitality Center, I would like to see another business with a Charleston brand — Buzz Foods — make the winning bid.
The company that produces the legendary freezer staple Buzz Buttered Steaks recently expanded its meat processing operation by developing the Buzz Foods Appalachian Abattoir here in Kanawha County.
I think the time is right for holding sporting, civic and music events in the Appalachian Abattoir Coliseum & Buzz Buttered Steaks Convention Center.
Its nickname? The Charleston Civic Slaughterhouse.