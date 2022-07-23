Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The closest encounter most West Virginians can expect to have with an emu is an occasional sighting of LiMu Emu, the long-legged, shades-wearing sidekick of Doug on televised Liberty Mutual Insurance commercials.

But in neighborhoods in and around the Wood County communities of Parkersburg, Williamstown and Waverly last week, emu sightings were a bit more authentic and near at hand.

Rick Steelhammer is a features reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5169 or rsteelhammer@hdmediallc.com. Follow @rsteelhammer on Twitter.

Recommended for you