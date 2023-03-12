WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Commission approved drafting the requisite documents to provide a facility to Save our Strays (SOS).
SOS is a no kill animal shelter 501(c)(3) nonprofit that has been in business since 2005.
“We are just a small group of individuals, we do not have any regular funding” said SOS, President, Kathy Thomas.
For context, the annual 5K Cause for Paws run, held by the Tug Valley Road Runners Club (TVRRC), “is our only major fundraiser we have once a year” said Thomas.
Last year SOS adopted out 175 cats and over 250 dogs. The SOS President stated, “we are sure we will have double that unless we can get a spay and neuter program in place”.
The need for the Commission’s help is due to, as Leigh Ann Ray, Coordinator/Project Manager at Mingo County Commission explains, the ineligibility of SOS to secure grant funding from the West Virginia Spay and Neuter Assistance Grant (WVSNP), provided by the West Virginia Department of Agriculture.
SOS is ineligible for the this grant funding because the mission of the SOS is to rescue “stray” animals whereas the WVSNP grant is specifically provided to “pet owners” (not strays) and therefore excludes SOS.
When questioned by the Commission about the availability of alternative grant funding that would account for the mission of SOS, Ray responded that virtually every grant that would be consistent with the mission of SOS goes to areas with a higher population than Mingo County, West Virginia, and cited the declining population of Mingo County as a major issue in trying to secure grant funding for SOS’s very specific cause.
“We don’t have the population, the majority of the grant programs are for major metropolitan areas — we just don’t have the population,” says Ray.
The WVSNP procedure states, “WVSNP awards grants to local governments and 501(c)(3) organizations, which may issue vouchers to pet owners or use other means of advancing spay and neuter services. Funds are provided to grantees on a reimbursement basis, and grantees are paid upon proper invoice demonstrating that the funds were appropriately spent.”
SOS is concerned with the over population of strays in need in Mingo County. SOS, expressed concern for extra housing for the strays due to over population.
Commissioner Diann Hannah, moved the Commission to allow Commission counsel to draft legal requisite documents to permit “Save our Strays” to use the Mingo County Animal Control Facility, located on Lonesome Valley Road in Williamson for the purpose of taking care of the animals that are being prepared for adoption. Mingo County Commission approved motion.