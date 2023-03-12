Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Commission approved drafting the requisite documents to provide a facility to Save our Strays (SOS).

SOS is a no kill animal shelter 501(c)(3) nonprofit that has been in business since 2005.

Stories you might like

HD Media reporter Heather Wolford primarily covers news in Mingo County.

Tags

Recommended for you