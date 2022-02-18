Over opposition from the Kanawha County Republican Executive Committee, the Kanawha County Commission voted unanimously Thursday to move ahead with a plan to put an in-person early voting site on Charleston’s West Side during this year’s election.
In doing so, the commissioners defied a legislative rule from the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office that a state election official said had the “force and effect” of law.
“I can’t help but think that when a law is written, even if it's neutral on its face, and even if that law is being used for political advantage, which laws always are,” Commissioner Ben Salango said, “when it's used for political advantage, and when it disenfranchises certain voters, certain minority voters, we can't follow that law.
“So whether that law from 2010 is in place, or it's not, I think we have an absolute right to make sure that we expand community voting,” Salango said. “And I'm making the motion tonight we expand community on the West Side.”
The vote came after nearly two hours of discussion with speakers both for and against the commission’s proposal to add the county’s ninth community voting location in the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council building at 321 Virginia St. West in Charleston.
Just before the meeting, representatives from several organizations, including the local chapter of the NAACP, WV Citizen Action Group, the WV Faith Table and others held a rally in support of the West Side community voting location.
Tresa Howell, chairwoman of the Kanawha County Republican Executive Committee, told commissioners her committee members voted to veto the West Side community voting location during an emergency meeting Feb. 14. During a previous meeting, Howell raised concerns about the cost and “neutrality” of the site. She declined to answer questions after the meeting.
According to the proposal from the office of Kanawha County Clerk Vera McCormick, the new West Side location is meant to alleviate long lines at the main community voting location at the county Voter's Registration Office.
"The Voter’s Registration site cannot be further reconfigured to allow additional machines and personnel to accommodate additional voters," deputy clerk Samantha Perna wrote in a Feb. 4 email to both party executive committee chair persons. "The current flow of voters through the office ensures the security of the elections, and any other configuration would affect the security. In addition, the other parts of the office are utilized for staging of supplies for election day voting."
Perna's email notes that much of Kanawha County's population is in Charleston during the workday. Commissioners have noted that the West Side community voting site, like the county's other eight sites, would be open to voters from other parts of the county.
The new voting site will cost $15,000 for 10 days of early voting, according to the proposal.
The controversy centers on legislative rule by the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office that requires approval from the executive party committees for new early voting sites.
Attorneys for Kanawha County Commission argue that a 2011 law repealed the right of executive committees to approve new sites and that the administrative rule was never "cleaned up" to reflect the law.
State code currently says that county commissions may "with the approval of the county clerk or other official charged with the administration of elections," designate community voting sites and that county executive committees "may nominate sites to be used as community voting locations."
In a letter to Commissioner Lance Wheeler, Donald Kersey, general counsel for the West Virginia Secretary of State's Office, wrote that the secretary of state's rule requiring agreement of county executive party chairpersons has the "force and effect of law."
Elaine Harris, chairwoman of the Democratic Executive Committee, and McCormick both supported the new voting location.
Some others in opposition cited the short distance between the community voting location at the Kanawha County Voter’s Registration Office and the Girl Scout building.
Kanawha Commission President Kent Carper said after the meeting the commission would “do what’s right” and defend the decision to add the voting site on the West Side against potential lawsuits.
This story may be updated.