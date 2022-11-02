Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

JUMPING BRANCH -- A section of the Little Bluestone River and the steep, forested hills that rise from its rocky shores near its confluence with the Bluestone National Scenic River are being protected and made accessible to the public.

Little Bluestone Community Forest, dedicated last Wednesday, is the first West Virginia property to be purchased with financial assistance from the U.S. Forest Service's Community Forest Program. So far, 140 acres have been acquired for the forest, with 230 adjacent acres targeted for purchase within the next few years.

Rick Steelhammer is a features reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5169 or rsteelhammer@hdmediallc.com. Follow @rsteelhammer on Twitter.

