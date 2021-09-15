Despite encouragement from the Gov. Jim Justice to move forward, concerns were raised about the safety of Bridge Day returning in 2021, bringing with it tens of thousands of visitors to Fayette County.
The Bridge Day Commission voted 4-2 Wednesday to hold Bridge Day, set for Oct. 16. The vote was held Wednesday afternoon in Fayette County at an in-person and virtual meeting that included the commission, several advisers and members of the public.
Crowds at Bridge Day, held annually since 1980 at the New River Gorge Bridge on U.S. 19 north of Fayetteville, have been reported as high as 100,000 people.
Fayette Sheriff Mike Fridley expressed concern about crowd size, the potential for COVID-19 infection and the effect that might have on his department’s ability to serve Fayette County after the festival.
Kevin Walker, the director of emergency services in Fayette County, worried about further taxing an already stressed emergency medical services system, saying he thinks having Bridge Day is “a very high risk” and that it could put citizens and the county’s public safety partners in jeopardy.
Bryan Parsons, director of transportation with Fayette County Schools, who coordinates bus transportation for the festival, said Bridge Day is looking at a driver shortage.
“We’re requesting 31 drivers,” he said. “As of this morning, we have nine.”
Parsons said drivers have until Thursday evening to sign up, but so far, there isn’t a lot of interest.
Becky Sullivan, the Bridge Day Commission chairwoman and the director of the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce, said they polled their board, which manages Bridge Day.
“We decided it would be best to cancel the event, but there were still some people saying they’d like to move forward,” she said.
Not everyone was against having Bridge Day.
Marcus Ellison, representing the BASE-jumping community that provides the chief attraction for Bridge Day, said he agrees there is a risk, but he wondered why Bridge Day was being singled out when thousands of people had been coming to the area for months to rock climb, mountain bike and whitewater raft.
“Gauley Season is still happening,” he said.
It seemed unfair to him.
Ellison pointed out that most of the people who come to Bridge Day come into the area for a short period of time, stick to the bridge and then leave without even venturing into town.
He said participants would follow the prescribed safety protocols, but added, he “felt like it was a choice to be there.”
The board voted to move forward, but the future of Bridge Day could still be uncertain for weeks.
Because the New River Gorge is a now a national park, the National Park Service has to issue a permit to Bridge Day organizers for the event to go forward.
Duane Michael, chief ranger for the park, said the permit comes with a long list of caveats, rules the organizers have to agree to to hold the event.
“If we get a directive from Washington, D.C., that, because of COVID, we have new requirements being put on permits, cap size or something pertaining to permits, we would have to reach out and say that requirement has to be met,” Michael said.
If any new requirement couldn’t be met, the permit would be pulled, and Bridge Day would be canceled.
Bridge Day began in 1980 and has been held in some form every year, except in 2001, following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, and in 2020, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.