If it seems like there have been more sightings of bears in places they are not supposed to be in the past month, it really is true. May and June are the two months with the highest number of human and bear conflicts.
Colin Carpenter, the black bear project leader for the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources, says it’s because bears are relying on green vegetation until the berry crops become ripe in the summertime.
Most human and bear conflicts are driven by irresponsible management of food. Bears are drawn toward human food in trash cans or left out for other animals. That food is usually more calorie-dense than the options that are naturally available to bears during these months.
In addition, there are a lot of yearling bears in the late spring. Female bears keep their offspring with them for about 18 months, and they breed every other year. Prior to breeding, they basically kick out the young that they've had with them for the past 18 months; these are called yearling bears.
“That probably leads to some of the issues that we have with bears showing up in strange places and things like that. A lot of times these are yearling bears,” Carpenter said.
Carpenter said he doesn’t tally data about bears and bear conflicts until the end of the year. He works out of the Beckley office, which covers the southeast corner of the state.
“In the last two weeks, we've seen a significant increase in the number of conflict calls that we've been getting. As far as being out of the normal, it's probably a little bit more hectic than it has been in the past couple of years,” he said.
For the most part, black bears are nonconfrontational. If you meet one on accident, it will most likely run the other way.
“The only report of any fatality that we've ever had in West Virginia, that was in 1903, I believe, and it's not even verified,” he said.
Carpenter said he has seen bears and heard stories of them showing up almost everywhere. Just recently, there was one on the West Virginia Wesleyan College campus in Buckhannon. They've also shown up in downtown areas of Martinsburg.
Greenbrier Valley Airport in Lewisburg is situated next to a landfill, and bears show up there a lot. They’ve also been seen at the Raleigh County Airport.
“We had a bear on the roof of the federal prison here outside Beckley, three years ago. It's not uncommon to see them almost anywhere,” he said.
Carpenter has three big recommendations for keeping bears away:
• Keep trash inside or in a secure shed until the morning of trash pickup. Plastic trash cans are no match for a bear; they are powerful animals.
• Take down bird feeders; this is not the season that birds need to be fed, anyway.
• If you feed outdoor animals, like stray cats, only put out what you know they will eat or bring it inside at the end of the day.
Additional resources for ways to avoid bears are available online. The website bearwise.org, curated by wildlife biologists, has information about how to bear-proof everything from chicken coops to beehives.
When a bear loses its fear of people, the best option is for the DNR to euthanize it. This is something they’ve already had to do in multiple cases this year.
“When these bears lose complete fear of people and they start associating people with food, it's hard to retrain them, especially these adult bears. So 20 years ago, we used to trap and relocate bears all the time,” Carpenter said. “But it doesn't solve the problem. The problem is people not changing their behavior.”
