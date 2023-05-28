Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

If it seems like there have been more sightings of bears in places they are not supposed to be in the past month, it really is true. May and June are the two months with the highest number of human and bear conflicts.

Colin Carpenter, the black bear project leader for the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources, says it’s because bears are relying on green vegetation until the berry crops become ripe in the summertime.

