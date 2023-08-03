Three conservation groups have filed suit in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia challenging a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service decision to cancel its plan to phase out lead ammunition use at Canaan Valley National Wildlife Refuge.
In 2022, after concluding that "the best available science demonstrates that lead ammunition and tackle have negative impacts on both human health and wildlife," the Fish and Wildlife Service proposed a plan to phase out lead ammo use at 10 of its refuges, including the one at Canaan Valley.
The 2022 proposal followed an earlier plan by Fish and Wildlife to phase out lead ammunition in all 588 national wildlife refuges in early 2017. That plan was scrapped during the Trump administration.
During the comment period for the 2022 proposal, the West Virginia DNR's Wildlife Resources Section expressed concerns about including the Canaan Valley refuge in the 10-refuge lead ammo phase-out. When the final rule on the proposal was issued last September, the Fish and Wildlife Service announced it had "withdrawn all of the proposed changes for hunting and fishing at Canaan Valley NWR" in response to the state agency's concerns.
"The Service may revisit all or some of the proposed changes in a future rulemaking," the federal agency concluded, "but at this time further discussion and coordination with the state is necessary."
The phase out was implemented at the other nine refuges, and is scheduled to be fully implemented by 2026.
The federal court suit, filed by Davis-based Friends of Blackwater, the Sierra Club and the National Wildlife Refuge Association, contends that the Fish and Wildlife Service's decision not to include Canaan Valley in the ammo ban was based on state-voiced concerns that the federal agency had already rejected.
The Wildlife Resources Section contended that non-lead ammo is often unavailable and far more expensive that lead ammunition, and is incompatible with some firearms. Banning lead ammo, the state agency contended, would diminish its ability to manage wildlife by reducing the number hunters seeking game from the refuge.
The Fish and Wildlife Service "knows that the science unequivocally supports ending the use of lead ammunition in hunting, and now is the time to follow through," said Dan Ashe, a National Wildlife Refuge Association board member, in a news release announcing the lawsuit.
"As a lifelong hunter and conservationist, I know the severe impact that use of lead ammunition is having on non-targeted wildlife, as well as how easy and effective it is to switch to non-toxic alternatives," said Ashe, who served as director of the Fish and Wildlife Service from 2011 to 2017. "Our national wildlife refuges should set the example and lead the way."
The lawsuit maintains that the Fish and Wildlife Service "ignored the evidence before it and instead withdrew plans to phase out lead ammunition simply because the state of West Virginia asked."
That decision, according to the suit, "provides a blueprint for other state agencies to exempt refuges within their borders simply by raising an unjustified objection."
While wild game opportunities at the Canaan Valley refuge attract many hunters to the area, "the downside of this sport is that lead shot used by some hunters is poisoning our hawks and eagles," said Judy Rodd, director of Friends of Blackwater.
CLICK HERE to follow the Charleston Gazette-Mail and receive