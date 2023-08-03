Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Canaan Valley Wildlife Refuge

The Canaan Valley National Wildlife Refuge, in Tucker County, spans 16,653 acres.

 US FISH AND WILDLIFE SERVICE | Courtesy photo

Three conservation groups have filed suit in  U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia challenging a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service decision to cancel its plan to phase out lead ammunition use at Canaan Valley National Wildlife Refuge.

In 2022, after concluding that "the best available science demonstrates that lead ammunition and tackle have negative impacts on both human health and wildlife," the Fish and Wildlife Service proposed a plan to phase out lead ammo use at 10 of its refuges, including the one at Canaan Valley.

Rick Steelhammer is a features reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5169 or rsteelhammer@hdmediallc.com. Follow @rsteelhammer on Twitter.

