Saying she would be “a strong conservative voice on the court,” Gov. Jim Justice appointed C. Haley Bunn to the West Virginia Supreme Court on Wednesday.
A native of Wyoming County, Bunn is a lawyer at Steptoe & Johnson in Charleston and previously worked as a federal prosecutor.
Bunn will fill the vacancy left by former justice Evan Jenkins, who resigned from the court in February to return to private practice and turned up before a legislative committee representing the interests of a timber company two weeks after his resignation.
“Haley will be a strong conservative voice on the court,” Justice said in a news release Wednesday. “She understands the importance of faith, traditional values, and law and order. Those things are the backbone of West Virginia. And she knows that for our economy to continue growing, employers and job creators have to be confident they can get a fair shake in our courts. She’ll apply the law fairly and impartially, and she’ll be a Supreme Court Justice that all West Virginians will be proud of.”
Because of a law the Legislature adopted in March, Bunn will serve the remainder of the Supreme Court term, which is up for election in 2024.
As of Wednesday afternoon, a date for Bunn’s swearing-in ceremony had not been set.
Bunn is the fourth Supreme Court justice the governor has appointed since taking office in 2017. Justice had previously appointed Jenkins, Justice Tim Armstead and Justice John Hutchison in 2018. All of them later went on to win elections to the court.
In the wake of Jenkins’ resignation, effective Feb. 6, the Legislature advanced a bill that extended the amount of time a person appointed to fill a judicial vacancy would serve on the bench, from two years to three years, before they would have to participate in a special election to finish the term.
The bill was introduced on the last possible day bills could be introduced in the House of Delegates and included language clarifying that it was applicable to the vacancy left by Jenkins’ resignation.
Bunn is an honors graduate of West Virginia University and the WVU College of Law, according to Justice’s news release.
She worked at Steptoe & Johnson before working seven years as a federal prosecutor in the Southern District of West Virginia. Bunn was a prosecutor on the election fraud case involving Mingo County government officials in 2013.
The other prosecutor in the case, Steve Ruby, serves as counsel for Justice’s family businesses.
Bunn also previously worked as part of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Opioid Fraud Abuse Detection Unit, before returning to Steptoe & Johnson.
Bunn, her husband, and their two children live in Charleston, where they attend Bible Center Church. Bunn also serves on the board of Bible Center School.
She also is a member of the Defense Trial Counsel of West Virginia and has volunteered with the Boy Scouts of America’s Legal Explorers Program.