Crime Report: Aug. 4, 2019

The following crimes were reported to the Charleston Police Department between July 25 and 31:
East District:
Jacob Street 500 block, petit larceny, July 25, 12:20 a.m.
Washington Street East 1400 block, destruction of property — felony, July 25, 9:30 a.m.
Virginia Street East/Goshorn Street, injured person, July 25, 11:50 a.m.
Charleston Town Center, destruction of property — misdemeanor, July 25, 1:03 p.m.
Renaissance Circle 1300 block, domestic battery, July 25, 5:20 p.m.
Washington Street East 1400 block, brandishing, July 25, 5:59 p.m.
Beauregard Street 300 block, breaking and entering auto (attempt only), July 26, midnight.
Washington Street East 900 block, robbery — second degree, July 26, midnight.
Leon Sullivan Way 500 block, petit larceny, battery, July 26, 3:23 a.m.
Lee Street East 700 block, shoplifting — first and second offense, July 26, 10:38 a.m.
Leon Sullivan Way 400 block, Domestic Violence Petition violation, July 26, 1:56 p.m.
Kanawha Boulevard East 600 block, battery, July 27, 2 a.m.
Centers Road 900 block, petit larceny, July 27, 2:40 a.m.
Green Street 100 block, breaking and entering auto, July 27, 2:45 a.m.
Renaissance Circle 1300 block, stolen auto/auto theft, July 27, 3:15 a.m.
Kanawha Boulevard East 800 block, robbery — first degree, July 27, 4:19 a.m.
Cart Street 900 block, possession of a controlled substance; Fugitive from Justice, July 27, 7:15 p.m.
Kanawha Boulevard East 100 block, destruction of property — misdemeanor, July 27, 8 p.m.
Virginia Street East 100 block, befouling property, July 27, 8 p.m.
Kanawha Boulevard East 1500 block, breaking and entering, July 28, 2 a.m.
Washington Street East 1000 block, Warrant — State Court; possession of a controlled substance; possession with intent/delivery of a controlled substance, July 28, 8:25 a.m.
Washington Street East 2200 block, simple possession of controlled substances, July 28, 8:45 a.m.
Washington Street East 1300 block, obstructing officer; indecent exposure; public indecency; trespassing; drunk in public; possession of alcoholic beverages; befouling property, July 28, 6:11 p.m.
Jackson Street 1500 block, destruction of property — misdemeanor, July 28, 7 p.m.
Jackson Street 1400 block, domestic battery, July 28, 7 p.m.
Lee Street East 1100 block, Capias — Failure to Appear; domestic battery, July 28, 9:06 p.m.
Kanawha Boulevard East 600 block, destruction of property — felony, July 29, 1 a.m.
Renaissance Circle 1300 block, wanton endangerment involving a firearm; malicious wounding/unlawful assault, July 29, 2:40 a.m.
Jacob Street 500 block, petit larceny; destruction of property — misdemeanor, July 29, 4:30 a.m.
Renaissance Circle 1300 block, burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse, July 29, 9:06 p.m.
Renaissance Circle 1300 block, domestic battery, July 30, 2:30 a.m.
Hardman Drive 1900 block, breaking and entering; Capias — Failure to Appear, July 30, 7:45 a.m.
Ruffner Avenue 1500 block, battery, July 30, 1 p.m.
Charleston Town Center, shoplifting — first and second degree, July 30, 7:25 p.m.
MacCorkle Avenue Southeast 3600 block, domestic assault; Warrant — State Court, July 30, 9:30 p.m.
Renaissance Circle 1300 block, domestic battery, July 31, 1:56 a.m.
Washington Street East 1500 block, trespassing, July 31, 10:11 a.m.
Washington Street East 800 block, stolen auto/auto theft, July 31, 10:25 a.m.
Kanawha Boulevard West 100 block, forgery/uttering; Capias — Failure to Appear; Warrant — State Court, July 31, 5 p.m.
Brooks Street 400 block, assault, July 31, 10:30 p.m.
South District:
Oakwood Road 100 block, domestic battery, July 25, 2:32 a.m.
57th Street Southeast/Chesterfield Avenue, DUI — Suspended or Revoked Operators; DUI Blood Alcohol Content of .008 or more, July 25, 3:30 a.m.
Oakmont Road 1000 block, transferring or receiving stolen goods — felony; grand larceny, July 25, 8 a.m.
South Park Road/Chesterfield Avenue, simple possession of controlled substances; Warrant — Municipal Court, July 25, 9:45 a.m.
Briarwood Road 600 block, joyriding — stolen vehicle without intent to permanently deprive; DUI Suspended or Revoked Operators — first offense and subsequent offenses, July 25, 1:13 p.m.
Cross Terrace Boulevard 100 Block, grand larceny, July 25, 6:45 p.m.
Kanawha Avenue Southeast 5000 block, domestic battery, July 25, 10:56 p.m.
57th Street 300 block, disorderly conduct; obstructing officer, July 26, 1:40 a.m.
Gordon Drive 700 block, possession of a controlled substance; Capias — Failure to Appear, July 26, 1 p.m.
MacCorkle Avenue Southeast 5700 block, Capias — Failure to Appear, July 26, 7 p.m.
56th Street Southeast 500 block, breaking and entering, July 27, 10:20 a.m.
50th Street Southeast 100 block, breaking and entering, July 27, 5 p.m.
MacCorkle Avenue Southeast 5700 block, shoplifting — first and second offense, July 27, 5:35 p.m.
MacCorkle Avenue Southeast 4900 block, obstructing by making false statements to officer; shoplifting — first and second offense, July 27, 5:56 p.m.
Bridge Road 1000 block, domestic battery, July 28, 12:22 a.m.
Alex Lane 100 block, Capias — Failure to Appear; violation of probation, July 28, 10:01 a.m.
Cross Terrace Boulevard 200 block, destruction of property — misdemeanor, July 28, 12:30 p.m.
MacCorkle Avenue Southeast 5700 block, shoplifting — first and second offense, July 28, 5:13 p.m.
50th Street Southeast 10 block, petit larceny, July 29, 10:07 a.m.
Staunton Avenue 4700 block, breaking and entering auto, July 29, 1:23 p.m.
Chappell Road 900 block, Warrant — Municipal Court; receiving or transferring stolen vehicle, July 29, 6:23 p.m.
48th Street 500 block, petit larceny, July 30, 1 p.m.
MacCorkle Avenue Southeast 5700 block, fraudulent use of a credit card — value less than $1,000; petit larceny, July 30, 6 p.m.
RHL Boulevard 200 block, shoplifting, first and second offense, July 30, 6 p.m.
Staunton Avenue 3600 block, breaking and entering auto, July 30, 7:30 p.m.
Oakmont Road 1400 block, domestic battery — second offense, July 30, 9:35 p.m.
Oakwood Road 200 block, Domestic Violent petition violation, July 31, 8:53 a.m.
West District:
Sissonville Drive 2600 block, fleeing in vehicle, July 25, 2:30 a.m.
Wyoming Street 400 block, domestic battery, July 25, 3:05 a.m.
Main Street 1100 block, stolen auto/auto theft, July 25, 10:05 a.m.
Lee Street West 100 block, open container — third offense, July 25, 11:10 a.m.
32nd Street West 200 block, fraudulent use of a credit card — value less than $1,000, July 25, 12:30 p.m.
Washington Street West 500 block, disorderly conduct; assault, July 25, 1:47 p.m.
Early Street 1200 block, burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse, July 25, 4:54 p.m.
Market Drive 300 block, burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse, July 25, 7:18 p.m.
7th Avenue 1800 block, possession with intent/delivery of a controlled substance, July 252, 7:52 p.m.
Westmoreland Road/Claire Street, simple possession of marijuana, July 25, 9:41 p.m.
Washington Street West 800 block, possession of a controlled substance, July 26, 12:50 a.m.
Grove Avenue 300 block, breaking and entering auto, July 26, 1 a.m.
Hudson Street 1900 block, fleeing from officer; no vehicle; violation of personal safety order, July 26, 2 a.m.
Virginia Street West 400 block, receiving or transferring stolen vehicle; stolen auto/auto theft, July 26, 3:31 a.m.
Stockton Street/7th Avenue West, Capias — Failure to Appear; simple possession of controlled substances, July 26, 1:27 p.m.
Delaware Avenue 500 block, shoplifting — first and second offense, July 26, 2:37 p.m.
Tennessee Avenue 400 block, open container — third offense, July 26, 6:40 p.m.
Bigley Avenue/Glen Street — DUI Suspended or Revoked Operators — first offense and subsequent offenses, July 27, 1:30 a.m.
Kanawha Boulevard West 100 block, robbery — first degree, July 27, 11:50 a.m.
Patrick Street 600 block, destruction of property — misdemeanor, July 27, 4:30 p.m.
Kanawha Boulevard West 1600 block, assault; shoplifting — first and second offense, July 27, 4:31 p.m.
Pennsylvania Avenue 1700 block, breaking and entering auto, July 28, midnight.
Monroe Street 600 block, strangulation, July 28, 1:15 a.m.
Washington Street West 600 block, shoplifting — first and second offense, July 28, 8:45 a.m.
Garden Street 900 block, receiving or transferring stolen vehicle; stolen auto/auto theft; assault on police officer, firefighter or EMS, July 28, 9:14 a.m.
Grove Avenue 300 block, petit larceny, July 28, 4 p.m.
6th Avenue 1600 block, destruction of property — misdemeanor, July 28, 5 p.m.
Central Avenue/Park Avenue, DUI Suspended or Revoked Operators — first offense and subsequent offenses, July 28, 5:35 p.m.
29th Street/7th Avenue West, stolen auto/auto theft, July 28, 7:30 p.m.
Clay Avenue 1600 block, brandishing, July 28, 8:17 p.m.
Clay Avenue 1600 block, robbery — first degree, July 29, 10:45 a.m.
Central Avenue 800 block, DUI Suspended or Revoked Operators — first offense and subsequent offenses; Capias — Failure to Appear, July 29, noon.
Park Avenue 600 block, open container — third offense, July 29, 1:17 p.m.
Somerset Drive 800 block, burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse, July 29, 1:47 p.m.
Washington Street West 700 block, battery, July 29, 4:23 p.m.
Washington Street West 1500 block, shoplifting — first and second offense, July 29, 5:22 p.m.
7th Avenue West 3100 block, Capias — Failure to Appear; receiving or transferring stolen goods — felony; stolen auto/auto theft, July 29, 7 p.m.
Scraggs Drive 2000 block, burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse, July 29, 11 p.m.
Garfield Street 1500 block, breaking and entering, July 30, 1:12 a.m.
Baker Lane 200 block, breaking and entering, July 30, 2 a.m.
7th Avenue West 3000 block, breaking and entering; stolen auto/auto theft; recovered stolen vehicle, July 30, 4:30 a.m.
Central Avenue 700 block, breaking and entering, July 30, 7:05 a.m.
Clay Avenue 1600 block, possession with intent/delivery of a controlled substance, July 30, 10:20 a.m.
Mary Street 400 block, trespass in structure or conveyance, July 30, 2:12 p.m.
Washington Street West 1300 block, breaking and entering auto, July 30, 3:41 p.m.
Washington Street West 1200 block, destruction of property — misdemeanor, July 30, 4:41 p.m.
Orchard Street 700 block, petit larceny, July 30, 6:24 p.m.
Patrick Street 700 block, grand larceny, July 30, 10 p.m.
Burgess Street 900 block, burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse, July 30, 10 p.m.
Red Oak Street 1300 block, domestic battery, July 30, 10:10 p.m.
Roane Street 700 block, open container — first offense, July 31, 10:41 a.m.
Stuart Street 1300 block, burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse, July 31, 1:20 p.m.
Garrison Avenue 60 block, simple possession of controlled substances, July 31, 4:37 p.m.
Interstate 64 East at 58C, Capias — Failure to Appear; no proof of insurance; obedience to traffic control devices; child safety seat required; DUI Suspended or Revoked Operators; DUI Blood Alcohol Content of .008 or more, July 31, 5:09 p.m.