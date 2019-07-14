Crime Report: July 14, 2019

The following crimes were reported to the Charleston Police Department between July 4 and 10:
East District:
Virginia Street East 1100 block, DUI Suspended or Revoked Operators — first offense and subsequent offenses, July 4, 10:45 a.m.
Plaza East, Capias — Failure to Appear; possession of a controlled substance, July 4, 11:25 a.m.
Washington Street East 1300 block, petit larceny, July 4, 11:30 a.m.
Charleston Town Center, battery, July 4, noon.
Morris Street 500 block, battery on EMS, public health official or governmental official, July 4, noon.
Washington Street East 1600 block, battery, July 4, 1 p.m.
Greenbrier Street 900 block, destruction of property — misdemeanor; burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse, July 4, 4:33 p.m.
Kanawha Boulevard East 100 block, stolen auto/auto theft, July 4, 6 p.m.
Virginia Street East 100 block, grand larceny, July 4, 6 p.m.
Washington Street East 1400 block, battery, July 4, 9 p.m.
Kanawha Boulevard East 700 block, petit larceny, July 4, 9:30 p.m.
Curtis Price Way 1000 block, battery, July 4, 9:40 p.m.
Elizabeth Street 200 block, arson — third degree, burning personal property of another of the value of $500 or more, July 4, 11:35 p.m.
Washington Street East 1400 block, open container — first offense, July 5, 12:18 a.m.
Kanawha Boulevard East 900 block, simple possession of marijuana, July 5, 2:20 a.m.
Renaissance Circle 1300 block, domestic battery, July 5, 8:45 a.m.
Shrewsbury Street 600 block, threats of terrorist acts, July 5, 9 a.m.
Kanawha Boulevard East 1500 block, petit larceny; fraudulent use of a credit card — value less than $1,000, July 5, 2 p.m.
Piedmont Road 1100 block, simple possession of marijuana, July 5, 4:45 p.m.
Interstate 77 South, Mile Post 98, Fugitive from Justice, July 5, 5:45 p.m.
Crestmont Drive first block, possession of a controlled substance, July 5, 5:45 p.m.
Kanawha Boulevard East 600 block, breaking and entering auto, July 5, 10:30 p.m.
John Norman Street 1000 block, violation of personal safety order, July 6, 10:45 a.m.
Leon Sullivan Way 200 block, disorderly conduct; enticing for prostitution, July 6, 12:40 p.m.
Lewis Street 1300 block, structure fire/no foul play suspected, July 6, 1:10 p.m.
Capitol Street 100 block, breaking and entering auto, July 6, 5 p.m.
Washington Street East 1600 block, simple possession of marijuana, July 6, 9:04 p.m.
Kanawha Boulevard East 800 block, brandishing, July 7, 2:10 a.m.
Oakridge Drive 1800 block, petit larceny, July 8, midnight.
Jackson Street/Ruffner Avenue, domestic assault, July 8, 3 a.m.
Charleston Town Center, grand larceny, July 8, 10:40 a.m.
Renaissance Circle 1300 block, domestic battery, July 8, 3:07 p.m.
Spring Street/Bullitt Street, no proof of insurance; operation of vehicles without evidences of registration; use of temporary facsimile, penalty; DUI — Suspended or Revoked Operators, DUI Blood Alcohol Content of .008 or more, July 8, 6:07 p.m.
Court Street 100 block, befouling property, July 8, 6:29 p.m.
Renaissance Circle 1300 block, destruction of property — misdemeanor, July 8, 6:30 p.m.
Kanawha Boulevard East 1100 block, Domestic Violence Petition violation, July 8, 9:07 p.m.
Dickinson Street 500 block, assault; auto tampering, July 8, 10:15 p.m.
Farnsworth Drive 1500 block, shots fired, July 9, 8:30 a.m.
Capitol Street 300 block, robbery — first degree, July 9, 8:47 a.m.
Renaissance Circle 1300 block, domestic battery, July 9, 10:25 a.m.
Shrewsbury Street 600 block, petit larceny, July 9, 10:51 a.m.
Beauregard Street 400 block, breaking and entering, July 9, 2:10 p.m.
Washington Street East 1300 block, trespassing, July 9, 3 p.m.
Renaissance Circle 1300 block, fraudulent schemes, July 9, 7:25 p.m.
Chesapeake Avenue/Kanawha Boulevard East, simple possession of controlled substances; Fugitive from Justice, July 10, 11:30 a.m.
Piedmont Road 1500 block, destruction of property — misdemeanor; domestic assault, July 10, 3 p.m.
Capitol Street 300 block, indecent exposure; public indecency, July 10, 8:10 p.m.
Lee Street West 100 block, open container — third offense, July 10, 9:10 p.m.
South District:
MacCorkle Avenue Southeast 6300 block, DUI — Suspended or Revoked Operators — first offense and subsequent offenses, July 4, 1:50 a.m.
MacCorkle Avenue Southeast 3300 block, possession with intent/delivery of a controlled substance, July 4, 2:15 a.m.
RHL Boulevard 200 block, shoplifting — first and second offense, July 4, 3:50 p.m.
MacCorkle Avenue Southeast, possession of a controlled substance; persons prohibited from possessing firearms — felony; persons prohibited from possession firearms — misdemeanor; DUI — second offense, July 4, 7:19 p.m.
Leslie Road 900 block, Warrant — Municipal Court; domestic battery, July 4, 8:35 p.m.
South Park Road 600 block, discharging firearm in city limits, July 4, 11:34 p.m.
Interstate 64 West, simple possession of marijuana, July 5, 1:40 p.m.
MacCorkle Avenue Southeast 2300 block, simple possession of controlled substances; DUI Driving under the influence of alcohol, controlled substances or drugs, July 5, 8:14 p.m.
MacCorkle Avenue Southeast 6400 block, petit larceny, July 6, 11:36 a.m.
MacCorkle Avenue Southeast 6400 block, destruction of property — misdemeanor, July 6, 11:45 a.m.
MacCorkle Avenue Southeast 3300 block, petit larceny, July 7, 2:20 p.m.
Chesterfield Avenue 2300 block, destruction of property — misdemeanor, July 8, 7 a.m.
MacCorkle Avenue Southeast 5700 block, breaking and entering auto, July 8, 8:15 a.m.
MacCorkle Avenue Southeast 5400 block, obstructing by making false statements to officer, July 8, 11:04 a.m.
MacCorkle Avenue Southwest 1400 block, grand larceny, July 8, 6 p.m.
Bridge Road 1000 block, shoplifting — first and second offense, July 9, 5:04 p.m.
Kinser Road first block, destruction of property — misdemeanor, July 10, 7:20 a.m.
MacCorkle Avenue Southeast 6300 block, DUI-Suspended or Revoked Operators — first offense and subsequent offenses, July 10, 9 p.m.
West District:
28th Street West 200 block, simple possession of controlled substances, July 4, 12:25 a.m.
Buchanan Street 300 block, simple possession of marijuana, July 4, 1 a.m.
Red Oak Street 1500 block, simple possession of controlled substances, July 4, 2 a.m.
Washington Street West 800 block, petit larceny, July 4, 4 a.m.
Kanawha Boulevard West 500 block, failure to process/fingerprint; Capias — Failure to Appear, July 4, 7:32 a.m.
Watts Street 1300 block, simple possession of controlled substances; simple possession of marijuana; Capias — Failure to Appear, July 4, 9:57 a.m.
Monongalia Street 200 block, destruction of property — misdemeanor, July 4, 2:45 p.m.
Mathews Avenue 800 block, breaking and entering, July 4, 3:54 p.m.
2nd Avenue 1000 block, disorderly conduct; obstructing officer; battery; destruction of property — misdemeanor, July 4, 6:45 p.m.
Virginia Street West 700 block, counterfeiting, July 4, 9:13 p.m.
2nd Avenue 1400-1500 blocks, murder — first degree, July 4, 11 p.m.
7th Avenue 1800 block, Capias — Failure to Appear; domestic battery; abduction of person; kidnapping or concealing child, July 5, 5 a.m.
Sissonville Drive 2300 block, breaking and entering auto, July 5, 12:03 p.m.
Barton Street/Washington Street West, domestic battery, July 5, 4:15 p.m.
7th Avenue West 2300 block, petit larceny, July 5, 5 p.m.
7th Avenue 900 block, breaking and entering auto, July 5, 5:30 p.m.
Washington Street West/Rebecca Street, simple possession of controlled substances, July 5, 11:02 p.m.
Washington Street West/Maryland Avenue, simple possession of controlled substances, July 6, 1 p.m.
Lee Street West 100 block, possession of a controlled substance; Warrant — State Court; Warrant — Municipal Court, July 6, 1:40 p.m.
Lee Street West 100 block, open container — third offense, July 6, 3 p.m.
Bream Street 500 block, domestic assault, July 5, 4:51 p.m.
Lee Street West 100 block, open container — third offense, July 6, 7:30 p.m.
Lee Street West/Pennsylvania Avenue North, open container, third offense, July 6, 7:50 p.m.
Virginia Street West first block, petit larceny, July 6, 8 p.m.
Central Avenue 900 block, Domestic Violence Petition violation, July 7, 3:53 a.m.
4th Avenue 1600 block, forgery/uttering, July 7, 7:41 a.m.
Delaware Avenue 500 block, shoplifting — first and second offense, July 7, 3:20 p.m.
2nd Avenue 1400 block, petit larceny, July 7, 4 p.m.
Main Street 500 block, wanton endangerment involving a firearm; malicious wounding/unlawful assault, July 7, 5:19 p.m.
Delaware Avenue 500 block, possession of counterfeit with intent to utter, July 7, 8:37 p.m.
Wyoming Street/Delaware Avenue, petit larceny, July 8, 3 a.m.
Washington Street West 600 block, shoplifting — first and second offense, July 8, 10:51 a.m.
Glenwood Avenue 600 block, domestic battery, July 8, 12:46 a.m.
Hudson Street 1900 block, violation of personal safety order, July 8, 1:17 p.m.
Park Avenue 800 block, breaking and entering, July 8, 2:45 p.m.
Washington Street West 600 block, shoplifting — first and second offense, July 8, 3:43 p.m.
Washington Street West 1300 block, forgery/uttering, July 8, 4:30 p.m.
Temple Street 1000 block, petit larceny, July 8, 4:52 p.m.
Patrick Street Plaza, destruction of property — misdemeanor, July 8, 6:26 p.m.
7th Avenue 1800 block, simple possession of controlled substances, July 9, 2 a.m.
Virginia Street West first block, breaking and entering auto, July 9, 2:10 a.m.
Hills Plaza, petit larceny, July 9, 11:30 a.m.
Temple Street 1000 block, domestic battery, July 9, 4:08 p.m.
Grant Street 500 block, abduction of person; kidnapping or concealing child, July 9, 4:50 p.m.
Washington Street West/Pennsylvania Avenue, open container — third offense, July 9, 6:25 p.m.
Lee Street West 100 block, open container — third offense, July 9, 6:53 p.m.
Lee Street West 100 block, open container — third offense, July 9, 8:15 p.m.
Pennsylvania Avenue North 300 block, indecent exposure; public indecency, July 9, 8:20 p.m.
Renaissance Circle 1300 block, malicious wounding/unlawful assault, July 10, 1:18 a.m.
Garvin Avenue 700 block, Fugitive from Justice, July 10, 9:24 a.m.
Roane Street/Maryland Avenue, DUI — second offense; DUI — Suspended or Revoked Operators, DUI blood alcohol content of .008 or more; open container in vehicle, July 10, 10:35 a.m.
6th Avenue West 2300 block, fleeing from officer; no vehicle; Warrant — State Court, July 10, 2:38 p.m.
Hutchinson Street/Griffin Drive, domestic battery, July 10, 4:15 p.m.
Lee Street West 100 block, open container — first offense, July 10, 8:55 p.m.
Walnut Road 900 block, battery, July 10, 11:45 p.m.