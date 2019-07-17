Man claims ex-Goodwill CEO humiliated him, made racially hostile comments

A Kanawha County man said the former CEO of Goodwill Industries of Kanawha Valley humiliated him, made “racially hostile” comments toward him and wrongfully fired him after he filed a grievance against her, according to a lawsuit he filed in Kanawha Circuit Court Wednesday.
Ted Rhim was an instructor in Goodwill’s GoodHOST program last year, and he said Cheri Bever, former president and chief executive officer of Goodwill Industries of Kanawha Valley, stormed in on him in the restroom at the Goodwill facility in Charleston’s West Side and later sent out emails regarding the incident to groups of other Goodwill employees.
The incident was part of what Rhim and his attorneys describe as a discriminatory and racially hostile work environment. They said GIKV failed to take appropriate action to prevent the environment from existing or to address it when it was brought to their attention.
Rhim is represented by Christopher Hedges and Dante DiTrapano with Calwell Luce diTrapano PLLC in Charleston and by Lia DiTrapano Fairless with DiTrapano Law Firm P.C., also in Charleston.
Rhim is seeking damages for the anxiety, mortification, invasion of privacy and affront to his personal dignity as well as lost wages. He also seeks an injunction to eliminate racism in the workplace.
“If there’s accountability for managers who are ultimately speaking for the board and all of Goodwill on an ongoing basis, then this kind of thing would be prevented,” Hedges said. “That was really the problem here all along. My client feels that Ms. Bever was someone who had achieved probably a fair amount of financial success for Goodwill Industries of Kanawha Valley, so there wasn’t a whole lot of accountability for the way she interacted with her employees, and, from many accounts, that interaction was not good as far as managers go.”
In the lawsuit, Rhim said he was scheduled to have a colonoscopy procedure on Dec. 14, 2018.
As such, on Dec. 13, 2018, he had taken medicine prescribed by his doctor in preparation for the procedure. The medication caused Rhim to experience stomach cramps and frequent bowel movements.
On Dec. 13, Rhim required use of a restroom, but the restrooms nearest to his work area were occupied, Hedges said in the complaint.
Rhim went to a set of restrooms in the Goodwill Conference Center at the facility. The conference center had not been rented that day, and the center, which had recently been constructed, had not been rented at all to that point, Hedges said.
Rhim said he was using the restroom when he heard someone enter and kick in the first two stall doors, making them “fly open.”
That person then kicked the door of the stall where Rhim was using the restroom, but it stayed closed.
The person asked who was in there, and Rhim said he realized Bever was the person who was in the restroom. Bever is referred to as “Cheryl Bever” in the complaint filed in Kanawha Circuit Court.
Rhim said he identified himself, and he saw Bever put her face up to the crack in the stall door.
“Defendant Bever peered into the stall and begin looking at [Rhim] through the crack in the stall door, remaining there and observing him while he sat on the toilet with his pants down, trying to cover his genitalia from view,” Hedges said in the complaint. “[Rhim] was humiliated and embarrassed.”
Rhim said Bever began to yell at him, saying the restroom wasn’t for him, and she said she “didn’t care” when he tried to tell her about the medication he’d taken for his upcoming colonoscopy.
Bever asked Rhim “what makes him different from ‘the others’ referring to the other African Americans” working at Goodwill, Hedges said in the complaint.
“Entering the men’s restroom was unnecessary for determining whether someone was present, and [Bever] had no reason to do so,” Hedges said in the complaint. “Further, Defendant Bever later wrote that she had ‘smelled feces’ before walking in.”
After Bever and Rhim left the restroom, Rhim said Bever called him into a room where other employees were present and “berated [Rhim], repeating that she did not care about his medical needs.”
Rhim later found out Bever had sent multiple group emails about the bathroom incident, including a description of what would have to be cleaned from the restroom.
At the suggestion of other employees, Rhim filed a grievance against Bever on Jan. 3, 2019, and the grievance review didn’t come out in Rhim’s favor.
After this, Rhim said he intended to file a grievance at the next level in the process.
Near this time, Rhim said copies of the emails Bever sent appeared on his desk anonymously. Rhim included the emails with his next grievance filing.
On Jan. 29, Rhim was fired. In the letter he received regarding the termination of his employment, Rhim was notified he was fired for allegedly stealing his own personnel file from a locked office. The accusation was false, Hedges wrote in the complaint.
Hedges said in the complaint that the emails were not marked confidential, and Bevers had “distributed them freely” to other employees at Goodwill.
“[Rhim] was terminated for having documents freely given to him by others, and which he had every right to have: They were authored by the very person his grievance was filed against, and related directly to her conduct and the subject matter of the grievance,” according to the complaint.
The case has been assigned to Judge Charles King.