Police find Dunbar woman shot, dead

A woman was shot and killed on Howard Avenue in Dunbar early Sunday morning.
Police found Alice M. Washington, 52, shot to death at 3:34 a.m. Sunday, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies remained on scene throughout the night, interviewing witnesses, and gathering evidence.
No warrants have been filed and no one had been arrested as of Sunday evening, sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Brian Humphreys said.
The sheriff’s department asks anyone with information about the shooting to call 304-357-0169, submit a tip online at www.kanawhasheriff.us, or email tips@kanawhasheriff.us.