Police find Dunbar woman shot, dead

A woman was shot and killed on Howard Avenue in Dunbar early Sunday morning.

Police found Alice M. Washington, 52, shot to death at 3:34 a.m. Sunday, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies remained on scene throughout the night, interviewing witnesses, and gathering evidence.

No warrants have been filed and no one had been arrested as of Sunday evening, sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Brian Humphreys said.

The sheriff’s department asks anyone with information about the shooting to call 304-357-0169, submit a tip online at www.kanawhasheriff.us, or email tips@kanawhasheriff.us.

Funerals Today

Funerals Today July 28, 2019

Branham, Mary Catherine - 11 a.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Griffith, Joseph - 2 p.m., Curry Funeral Home in Alum Creek

Halley, Ronnie - 1 p.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.

Harris, John W. - 4 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.

Hunt, Brenda Jean - 4 p.m., Keith Full Gospel Church, Keith.

Mitchell, Betty Jane - 1 p.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.

Plumley, Kenneth - 2 p.m., Chapmanville Regional High School Gym.

Richards, Barbara - 1 p.m., Pryor Funeral Home, East Bank.

Saddler, David D - 3 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Smith, Sharon - 2 p.m.,1067 Lost Pavement Rd., Parkersburg.

Taylor, Myrtle - 2 p.m., Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer.

Thompson, Leonard - 12:30 p.m., Serenity Club, Dunbar.

Withrow, William David - 2 p.m., South Charleston First Church of Nazarene, South Charleston.

Witt, Orpha C. - 2 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.