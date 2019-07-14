Police say man who claimed wife overdosed later said he killed her

After first saying his wife overdosed, a Charleston man was charged with her murder on Saturday.
Frank Jay Cantley, 44, called Kanawha County Metro 911 on Saturday night and said his wife, Stephanie Cantley, had overdosed, according to a criminal complaint filed in Kanawha Magistrate Court.
When they arrived at the home on Tinder Avenue, police and paramedics found Stephanie Cantley dead on the floor.
She had bruises on her neck that appeared to be from strangulation, the complaint said.
According to the complaint, Cantley told police during an interview, “I was mad” and “I killed my wife.”
Cantley was taken to the South Central Regional Jail and was being held without bond Sunday night.